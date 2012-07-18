* Euro/sterling stays close to 3-1/2 year low
* BoE minutes, UK labour market data due at 0830 GMT
* Any falls in the pound seen limited, especially vs euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 18 Sterling was steady on
Wednesday, staying close to a 3-1/2 year high against an
out-of-favour euro ahead of the publication of minutes to a Bank
of England meeting this month that delivered another round of
stimulus for the economy.
If the minutes reveal policymakers voted unanimously to
increase bond buying by 50 billion pounds, especially if some
favoured a bigger rise, this could weigh on sterling as it may
prompt talk of more QE later this year, analysts said.
But analysts and traders anticipated any falls in the pound
would be limited, especially against the euro. Most expect it to
continue to rise over the coming weeks as the euro zone's still
deepening debt problems encourage investors to search for
perceived safer alternatives.
The euro was steady at 78.52 pence, not far
above a low of 78.315 pence hit on Tuesday, its weakest level
since late 2008.
"Any time there is any strength in euro/sterling it is
immediately sold into," said Michael Derks, currency strategist
at FXPro, adding that the euro could fall to 75 pence within
three months.
"Despite the fact that the growth dynamics in the UK look
pretty awful it is not weighing on the currency."
Both the minutes and UK jobs data are released at 0830 GMT.
The jobs numbers are expected to show the UK claimant count
measure of unemployment rose by 5,000 in June after a rise of
8,100 the previous month.
Data on Tuesday showed a bigger-than-expected fall in UK
inflation, which market players felt could give the BoE more
leeway to ease monetary policy.
Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5646,
not far from a two-week high of $1.5677 hit on Tuesday.
The dollar edged higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more
monetary stimulus in the near term. However, he still gave a
downbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and left the door open
to more action.