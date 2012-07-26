* Pound subdued after hefty losses
* UK's AAA rating at risk, could weigh on safe-haven flows
* Euro crisis means sterling falls vs euro may be limited
LONDON, July 26 The pound fell on Thursday, hurt
by growing expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank
of England and risks that UK could lose its prized top-notch
credit rating on the back of a rapidly deteriorating economic
outlook.
The UK economy contracted sharply in the second quarter,
data released on Wednesday showed, serving investors a grim
reminder of the problems the country faces and triggering
concerns over a rating that is already on negative watch.
Given the deeper-than-expected recession, pressure on the
government to ease its tight fiscal policy and deficit-cutting
measures will build and could threaten safe-haven flows into UK
gilts. That in turn would hurt the pound, traders said.
Analysts said sterling would be vulnerable to more weakness
as the market starts to price in the prospect of further
quantitative easing by the BoE or even a cut in the bank rate by
25 basis points.
Against the dollar, the pound was slightly lower on the day
at $1.5490, not far from a two-week low of $1.5458
struck earlier in the day. Traders cited offers to sell at
$1.5500 with near-term support at $1.5393 - the low struck on
July 12.
"We could see sterling drop to $1.5300 in the near term as
investors price in chances of a rate cut and further easing by
the BoE," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at RWC Partners, a fund management house.
"At lower levels, though, we could see some support from
central bank diversification flows."
The euro held on to the previous day's gains,
trading near a one-week high of 78.54 pence and well above
Monday's trough of 77.56 pence, its weakest since late 2008. It
was last flat on the day at 78.40 pence with offers to sell at
78.50 pence.
Many analysts do not expect sterling to stray too far from
its recent high against the euro, given fears about whether
Spain will need a full bailout or Greece leave the euro zone.
Also offering a glimmer of hope to the UK is recent data
which is showing some signs of a modest expansion. Nevertheless,
most investors are likely to stay clear of the pound in the near
term unless data shows a sustained pick-up in economic activity.
"The rapidly deteriorating economic outlook for the UK and
the subsequent softening of the official fiscal austerity
targets increases the risk of sovereign rating downgrade in
coming months," Valentin Marinov, a currency strategist at Citi
wrote in a note.
"Needless to say, this could make it difficult for sterling
to decouple from the beleaguered euro."