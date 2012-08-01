* Pound down vs euro, focus on ECB meeting on Thurs
* Leading US firm downgrades UK economic forecasts
* BoE meeting eyed on Thursday
LONDON, Aug 1 Sterling eased against the euro on
Wednesday and is likely to stay subdued on weak economic data
that may keep alive expectations of more monetary easing by the
Bank of England in the near term.
The euro was supported by lingering hopes that the European
Central Bank could take bold action to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis this week, despite strong German opposition to the bank
buying government debt in the secondary market to lower Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 78.635 pence,
extending gains into a second straight day and not far from its
July 17 high of 78.77 pence. Traders cited an option barrier at
78.75 pence which could limit gains.
Still, if there is a weak reading in the UK manufacturing
sector PMI survey for July due out at 0828 GMT, coming just
hours after soft housing sector numbers, that could put more
pressure on sterling, traders said. Data from Nationwide showed
British house prices fell at their fastest annual pace in nearly
three years last month.
"The UK is likely to see a further PMI fall, after already
having seen house price deflation accelerate," said Kit Juckes,
currency analyst at Societe Generale. "I remain nervous of
euro/sterling corrections. We are closing our short
euro/sterling (position), intending to get back in at better
levels."
Sterling was flat against the dollar, having lost ground
earlier in the week, and was last trading at $1.5678,
still below a five-week high of $1.5768 hit on Friday and
staying below chart resistance at its 200-day moving average
around $1.5741.
Analysts said most currencies were likely to trade in a
tight range ahead of the ECB decision on Thursday. The meeting
is expected to overshadow decisions by the Bank of England and
the Federal Reserve after last week's pledge by President Mario
Draghi to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro.
If the ECB delivers bold measures, it could boost investor
appetite for taking on risk, helping sterling against the
dollar, but if it disappoints it could lead to sharp falls in
currencies perceived as higher-risk. The euro is also likely to
weaken in that case.
Traders are also mindful of the UK's close trading ties with
the euro zone and its vulnerability to economic and debt
problems in the region, as suggested by data last week showing a
sharp contraction in the UK economy in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley revised their UK growth forecasts lower, just
a few days after revising down their euro-area forecasts.
"Growth is now expected at -0.5 percent in 2012 and 1
percent in 2013, (down) from +0.5 percent and +1.8 percent
previously. We expect the BoE to have to do more quantitative
easing to the tune of 100 billion pounds by first quarter 2013
and (lower rates) by 25bps by end of the year," the firm said.
The BoE is widely expected to leave policy unchanged on
Thursday.