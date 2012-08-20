* Sterling ebbs vs euro as market eyes potential ECB move
* Pound steady versus dollar near 200-day moving average
* Investors look ahead to second reading of UK Q2 GDP
By Nia Williams
LONDON, August 20 Sterling dipped versus the
euro on Monday on signs the European Central Bank may be firming
up a strategy for containing the debt crisis, with losses seen
capped by last week's better UK economic data.
Germany's weekly Spiegel magazine reported over the weekend
that the ECB may set an interest rate threshold above which it
could step in to buy sovereign bonds.
The news reinforced speculation the ECB could be readying
itself for fresh action to contain the debt crisis, and drove
broad demand for the single currency.
The euro rose to a session high of 78.71 pence
against the pound, and was last trading up 0.1 percent at 78.64.
With no major UK data scheduled for Monday, analysts said
trade in the pound could be muted, with direction driven by
moves in the euro against the dollar.
"What happens in sterling very much depends on other
developments in the euro zone. The ECB outlook is at least as
important as domestic news," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
The main focus for sterling investors this week will be the
second estimate for second quarter gross domestic product due
for release on Friday.
Many market players were expecting GDP to be revised up from
an initial reading of a 0.7 percent contraction after much
stronger than expected retail sales data last week.
Those expectations helped sterling hold steady
against the dollar at $1.5709, within sight of resistance at its
200-day moving average at $1.5716.
It shrugged off Rightmove data showing renewed weakness in
the housing market in August.
"There should be good short-term support at $1.5640, and
with an upward revision in Q2 GDP likely later in the week, we
would be wary of getting negative on sterling," Lloyds analysts
said in a note.