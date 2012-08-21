* Sterling rises vs dollar, tracks climb in euro/dollar
* Speculation of ECB action to stem crisis persists
* UK public sector borrowing data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, August 21 Sterling hit a three-week high
versus the dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in euro/dollar with
sentiment dominated by expectations of European Central Bank
action to tackle the debt crisis, which boosted perceived
riskier currencies.
Market players were also looking to UK public sector
borrowing figures for July, due for release at 0830 GMT,
although analysts said developments in the euro zone would have
a bigger impact.
"UK data at the moment matters to sterling at the margin,
what matters more is what is going on in the euro area. There is
more scope for headline roulette," said Sara Yates, currency
strategist at Barclays.
The dollar weakness came as talk of ECB action to ease
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs resurfaced after a weekend
report that it would target specific yield levels as part of any
bond-buying programme, despite the ECB moving to quash that
speculation on Monday.
The pound rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.5756, its highest level since late July. Traders said the
dollar came under broad pressure after stop loss buy orders were
triggered in euro/dollar, adding to the single currency's gains.
Yates said any progress among policymakers on euro zone debt
issues could prompt a short-term squeeze higher in sterling
against the dollar, but forecast the pound to fall to $1.55 in
one month's time given the Bank of England's current bias
towards loose monetary policy.
The euro also rose against sterling, climbing
0.3 percent to 78.78 pence.
UK public sector net borrowing for July is expected to
decrease from the previous month, and will be used to gauge
whether the government is likely to meet its deficit reduction
target for this year.
But many analysts said sterling was likely to hold firm even
if public borrowing overshoots, after much better than expected
retail sales data last week raised expectations UK second
quarter GDP would be revised higher on Friday.
"Even if they (borrowing figures) disappoint, which seems
likely after June's awful numbers, markets are already looking
ahead to this week's expected positive Q2 revision of GDP growth
numbers, after an improvement in recent economic data," said
Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets.