* Sterling moves expected to be subdued ahead of Jackson
Hole
* Technical support for sterling around $1.5743
* UK mortgage lending and money supply data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling was steady against the
dollar on Thursday, with trade expected to be muted due to
investor caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke later in the week.
Any hint that policymakers are close to signalling another
round of monetary easing to boost growth could weigh on the
dollar, although many market players were reluctant to bet on
such an outcome following a recent uptick in U.S.
data.
The pound was close to flat against the dollar at
$1.5836, with support seen around the 100-day moving average at
$1.5743.
Moves in the euro versus sterling were also subdued, with
the single currency edging up 0.1 percent to 79.21
pence, towards a three-week high of 79.55 pence hit on Tuesday.
Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by
speculation the European Central Bank will announce plans to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on
Sept. 6.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by what is going to
happen with the dollar and Bernanke tomorrow," said Michael
Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
"We like euro/sterling lower but for now are staying on the
sidelines because there are a lot of short positions that could
be squeezed higher if we get something positive out of the ECB."
Sneyd said any rally into the 80.00-80.50 pence area would
be a good opportunity to re-enter short euro/sterling positions.
While moves in sterling were expected to be limited in the
run up to Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday,
investors were also focused on UK mortgage lending and money
supply data, due at 0830 GMT.
Lloyds analysts said the data could be used as a gauge of
whether the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme and
other initiatives aimed at increasing bank lending to the wider
economy were having an effect.
"With the BoE announcing another round of QE in July and
unveiling the funding for lending scheme, this morning's broad
money data will be of interest as will provide some indication
of whether the bank's stimulus is gaining traction," they said
in a note, adding sterling should be well supported.