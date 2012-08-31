* Sterling steady before speech by Fed chief Bernanke

* Market looking for signals on more U.S. monetary easing

* Bernanke speaks at 1400 GMT at Jackson Hole meeting

* UK's BCC slashes forecasts, consumer confidence weak

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 31 Sterling was steady on Friday as cautious traders stayed sidelined before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and pondered future action from the Bank of England.

Sterling traded at $1.5788 against the dollar, staying below a peak of $1.5912 reached on Aug. 23, its highest since mid-May.

Speculation in recent weeks that the Fed is moving towards another round of asset buying, or quantitative easing, has boosted the pound against the dollar.

But it has edged off highs in recent days as signs of improvement in U.S. economic data have made it more likely that Bernanke could disappoint markets and refrain from giving any indication on future policy.

If the pound turns lower it would target this week's low of $1.5754 and the 100-day moving average at $1.5742.

"The market could be quite volatile (after Bernanke) ... but I don't think we're going to get any real direction," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

Bernanke speaks at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on "Monetary Policy Since the Crisis" at 1400 GMT.

Moves in the pound against the euro were also subdued, with the euro up 0.1 percent at 79.26 pence, staying near a three-week high of 79.55 pence hit on Tuesday.

Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by hopes the European Central Bank will announce clear plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.

Weak UK data in the coming days and weeks could increase the possibility of the Bank of England opting for more quantitative easing later this year, weighing on the pound.

A GfK survey showed UK consumer confidence was weak in August, with little sign of an uplift from the London Olympics, while the British Chambers of Commerce issued grim forecasts, predicting gross domestic product to fall 0.4 percent in 2012.

This offset a survey by mortgage lender Nationwide which revealed the strongest rise in UK house prices since January 2010.

A Reuters poll this week showed economists expect the BoE to boost QE by another 50 billion pounds in November, with no change expected at next week's policy meeting.