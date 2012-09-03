* Sterling close to flat vs dollar, resistance at $1.5912
* Pound holds post-Bernanke gains from last week
* UK manufacturing PMI due 0828 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 3 Sterling steadied against the
dollar on Monday, holding most of gains made the previous week
on expectations of more U.S. monetary easing, but could struggle
to push much higher even if UK manufacturing data exceeds
expectations.
A manufacturing PMI survey for August, due at 0828 GMT, is
forecast to come in at 46.0, slightly better than July's 45.4
but still well below the 50 mark that divides contraction from
expansion.
Some analysts said the reading would have to be
significantly better than expected to push sterling above strong
resistance around the August high of $1.5912.
"Everyone recognises the economy is not going sideways, it
is retreating. The PMI will only have an impact on sterling if
it is markedly different to expectations," said Michael Derks,
chief strategist at FxPro.
Sterling was nearly flat against the dollar at
$1.5866. It held close to Friday's high of $1.5896 when a speech
by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke prompted market players
to sell the dollar on the understanding further U.S. monetary
stimulus could be announced very soon.
Strategists said sterling was likely to continue tracking
moves in the euro versus the dollar, and could rally in line
with other perceived riskier currencies if market sentiment
turns more positive.
The euro was steady against the pound at 79.25
pence, with resistance seen around the 100-day moving average at
79.88 pence.
A slew of euro zone manufacturing PMI data showed the
currency bloc was also struggling as a result of the
long-running sovereign debt crisis, which could limit downside
for sterling against the single currency even if the UK data
surprises to the downside.
"There remains significant potential for a downside shock
given the Olympics last month which could have seen productivity
take a dive as the country enjoyed the spectacle of three weeks
of sporting success," said Michael Hewson, senior markets
analyst at CMC Markets.