* Sterling eases from 2-week high versus dollar
* Strong resistance at $1.5912, barriers cited at $1.5950
* Euro higher versus sterling on ECB optimism
LONDON, Sept 4 Sterling eased from a two-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday after UK construction sector
data disappointed, though optimism that the European Central
Bank would take measures to stem the region's debt crisis
checked losses.
The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any
easing of the crisis is seen as positive for sterling,
especially against the dollar. The ECB meets on Thursday and is
widely expected to announce a bond buying programme aimed at
lowering borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Against the dollar, sterling fell from a two-week high of
$1.5909 to trade at $1.5890, barely changed on the day.
Traders cited resistance at its August 23 high of $1.5912 with
some expecting it to test that level if demand for riskier
assets and currencies perked up.
Sterling has been underpinned in recent sessions by some
better-than-expected UK data, especially from the manufacturing
sector and growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
launch another round of easing in the coming months.
Data on Tuesday showed British construction activity fell
unexpectedly last month as new orders slumped at the fastest
pace since the height of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
.
"This would suggest even more elongated contraction in the
construction sector," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing at
Investec Corporate Treasury. "The pound may have taken a bit of
a blow to the ribs but it still currently cannot decide which
side of $1.59 to trade against the dollar."
The construction data came just a day after a
stronger-than-forecast manufacturing industry survey prompted
market players to take a slightly brighter view of the UK
economy, which is mired in recession.
All eyes will now be on the services sector PMI due on
Wednesday, which is expected to show a slight improvement in
activity. The services sector contributes the bulk of UK gross
domestic product and a better-than-expected number could lift
the pound.
Against the euro, though, the pound lagged. The common
currency was up 0.1 percent at 79.35 pence.
The euro was trading near a two-month high against the
dollar, bolstered by latest comments from ECB chief Mario
Draghi who said central bank purchases of sovereign bonds of up
to three years maturity did not constitute state aid.
Those comments have boosted expectations that he may
announce a bond-buying plan as early as Thursday.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, although
policymakers are expected to keep interest rates and the
quantitative easing total unchanged. They are expected to keep
policy unchanged until towards the end of the year.
Analysts say consumer spending is still sluggish, keeping
alive chances of more stimulus from the BoE.
The British Retail Consortium said overnight that the London
Olympics failed to boost retail sales as hoped last month, as
households preferred to watch the games rather than go shopping,
giving stores one of their worst months of 2012.