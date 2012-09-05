* Pound strengthens vs euro before Thursday's ECB meeting
* Sterling slips vs dollar as risk sentiment wavers
* Better-than-expected UK data underpins pound
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling edged higher against a
broadly weaker euro on Wednesday, with some investors concerned
a widely-anticipated plan by the European Central Bank to tackle
the euro zone crisis could fail to meet expectations.
ECB President Mario Draghi is expected is announce a
bond-buying programme aimed at bringing down high peripheral
sovereign borrowing costs at a policy meeting on Thursday.
Strategists said there was scope for disappointment which could
boost sterling if the plan lacked detail.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against sterling to
78.95 pence. Technical strategists said a break below 78.80
pence would open the door to a test of the 78.20 pence area,
just above the August low.
"The ECB tomorrow is really going to be a case of buying the
rumour and selling the fact. That's going to drag the euro lower
over the next few months and means we will continue to see some
capital flows towards the pound," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Sterling fell against the dollar, tracking a pullback in
other perceived riskier currencies against the greenback in the
run up to the ECB meeting.
The pound dipped 0.2 percent against the dollar to
$1.5838, retreating from a two-week high of $1.5910 hit on
Tuesday after UK services PMI data, inadvertently released
early, came in stronger-than-expected.
There was strong resistance at $1.5912, sterling's highest
level since Aug. 23.
Strategists said in the absence of any UK data the pound was
likely to track moves in euro/dollar before the ECB meeting.
"With little else on the UK calendar today, sterling/dollar
will likely remain dominated by market sentiment, with headline
risk possible ahead of tomorrow's ECB meeting," said Lloyds
analysts in a note.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, but is expected
to keep interest rates and its quantitative easing total
unchanged.
The pound has been underpinned in recent sessions by some
better-than-expected UK data, especially from the manufacturing
sector and increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
launch another round of easing in the coming months.