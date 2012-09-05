* Sterling hits 3-1/2 month high vs dollar

* Better-than-expected UK data also underpins pound

* Sovereign buying lifts pound, eyes $1.60-traders

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar, moving in sync with the euro, on talk that the European Central bank was putting in place an unlimited bond buying programme aimed at lowering borrowings costs for Spain and Italy.

The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling, especially against the dollar. The ECB meets on Thursday and is widely expected to announce a bond buying programme.

A Bloomberg report said ECB President Mario Draghi's plan includes buying unlimited amounts of government bonds, but these purchases would be sterilised. That assuaged investors' nervousness that the plan could lack details or specifics.

"The report has pushed the euro higher and with it sterling," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers RWC Capital.

"UK fundamentals are also looking slightly better, compared to what we have in the euro zone and we expect sterling to rise to $1.60 and perhaps $1.62 in the near term."

The pound rose to $1.5933, its highest level since mid-May, and was last up 0.3 percent at $1.5915. It has been underpinned by recent data, including better-than-expected services sector PMI, and which has provided a flicker of hope that the UK economy maybe emerging from a recession.

Traders reported steady buying sovereign investors with near term resistance around $1.5997, the high struck on May 16 and then at $1.6115 -- the low on May 15.

The euro was flat against sterling, erasing earlier losses to trade at 79.20 pence. The euro rallied broadly against the dollar and most major currencies after the media report on ECB bond buying, although many investors were cautious about buying it at higher levels.

"The ECB tomorrow is really going to be a case of buying the rumour and selling the fact. That's going to drag the euro lower over the next few months and means we will continue to see some capital flows towards the pound," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Strategists said in the absence of significant UK data the pound was likely to take direction from the euro/dollar pair in the run up to the ECB meeting.

The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, but is expected to keep interest rates and its quantitative easing total unchanged.