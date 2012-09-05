* Sterling hits 3-1/2 month high vs dollar
* Better-than-expected UK data also underpins pound
* Sovereign buying lifts pound, eyes $1.60-traders
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 5 Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 month
high against the dollar, moving in sync with the euro, on talk
that the European Central bank was putting in place an unlimited
bond buying programme aimed at lowering borrowings costs for
Spain and Italy.
The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any
easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling,
especially against the dollar. The ECB meets on Thursday and is
widely expected to announce a bond buying programme.
A Bloomberg report said ECB President Mario Draghi's plan
includes buying unlimited amounts of government bonds, but these
purchases would be sterilised. That assuaged investors'
nervousness that the plan could lack details or specifics.
"The report has pushed the euro higher and with it
sterling," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund managers RWC Capital.
"UK fundamentals are also looking slightly better, compared
to what we have in the euro zone and we expect sterling to rise
to $1.60 and perhaps $1.62 in the near term."
The pound rose to $1.5933, its highest level since
mid-May, and was last up 0.3 percent at $1.5915. It has been
underpinned by recent data, including better-than-expected
services sector PMI, and which has provided a flicker of hope
that the UK economy maybe emerging from a recession.
Traders reported steady buying sovereign investors with near
term resistance around $1.5997, the high struck on May 16 and
then at $1.6115 -- the low on May 15.
The euro was flat against sterling, erasing
earlier losses to trade at 79.20 pence. The euro rallied broadly
against the dollar and most major currencies after the
media report on ECB bond buying, although many investors were
cautious about buying it at higher levels.
"The ECB tomorrow is really going to be a case of buying the
rumour and selling the fact. That's going to drag the euro lower
over the next few months and means we will continue to see some
capital flows towards the pound," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Strategists said in the absence of significant UK data the
pound was likely to take direction from the euro/dollar pair in
the run up to the ECB meeting.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, but is expected
to keep interest rates and its quantitative easing total
unchanged.