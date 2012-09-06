* Sterling firm near 3-1/2 month high vs dollar
* BoE rate decision a sideshow, ECB in focus
* Risk of ECB disappointment could weigh on euro/sterling
LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling was firm, hovering near
a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar on Thursday, buoyed by
expectations the European Central Bank will announce bold steps
to lower borrowings costs for Spain and Italy.
The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any
easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling,
especially against the dollar.
The ECB meets on Thursday and is widely expected to announce
a bond buying programme to stem the debt crisis. But it is
unlikely to reveal the size of the purchases or the yield levels
that will be targeted.
As a sideshow, the Bank of England (BoE) will also announce
its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Thursday but unlike some
expectations of a rate cut by the ECB, it is set to stay pat.
"The BoE meeting should be a bit of a non-event as the ECB
dominates attention," said a London based spot trader. "There is
good two-way flow between $1.5870 and $1.5950 until we get
something strong from the ECB. From there on, sterling will be
led by perceptions towards the euro and the dollar."
The pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5910,
not far from its recent peak of $1.5940, its highest level since
mid-May.
Sterling has been underpinned by recent data, including a
better-than-expected services sector PMI, and which has provided
a flicker of hope the UK may be emerging from recession.
Housing data released on Thursday, though, disappointed and
highlighted that demand was still sluggish. UK house prices fell
by 0.4 percent month-on-month in August and by 0.9 percent in
the three months to August compared with the same period last
year.
The euro was slightly higher against sterling,
trading at 79.25 pence. The euro has rallied broadly against the
dollar and most major currencies after more details about
ECB bond-buying programme emerged, although many investors were
cautious about buying it at higher levels.
Some were wary of a selloff in the euro, in case Draghi's
bond-buying programme fell short of market expectations.
Credit Agricole's head of Global Foreign Exchange strategy
said in a note that the euro/sterling pair was likely to track
the euro's broad moves against the dollar in the near term.
"Given the potential for some further short term slippage in
euro/dollar, euro/sterling will likely follow suit," he said.
"As for sterling/dollar, it will struggle to sustain a break
above this week's high unless U.S. payrolls data tomorrow
disappoints. Long speculative positioning means cable is
vulnerable to profit taking."
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)