* Pound hits highest level since May, targets $1.60
* Strong U.S. non-farm payrolls number could boost gains
* UK industrial production, manufacturing data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling hit a 3-1/2 month high
versus the dollar on Friday, tracking gains in the euro against
the safe-haven greenback after the European Central Bank
unveiled a plan to lower high euro zone borrowing costs.
The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any
easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling,
especially against the dollar.
ECB President Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that the
bank would undertake unlimited, short-dated bond purchases under
strict conditions to ease funding pressures on governments that
sought help.
The pound climbed to a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5962,
rallying in line with the euro after Spanish 10-year borrowing
costs fell below 6 percent for the first time since May.
Traders said there were central bank offers around $1.5970,
and UK importers were looking to sell ahead of $1.60.
"The move up in euro/dollar suggests cable (sterling/dollar)
can go to $1.60. The world has been in a pretty grim place for
the last three months and this plan is something that offers a
firewall," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National
Australia Bank.
Riskier currencies could extend gains against the dollar if
U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, meets expectations
that 125,000 jobs were added in August. That would add to signs
that growth in the world's largest economy is holding up.
The pound edged lower versus a broadly stronger euro, with
the shared currency up 0.1 percent on the day at 79.39 pence.
Sterling investors were also focused on UK industrial and
manufacturing data, released at 0830 GMT, that could strengthen
demand for the pound.
"Industrial production numbers this morning could see some
interest as we expect a rebound from the sharp declines seen in
June, largely the result of the Diamond Jubilee bank holiday,"
Lloyds analysts wrote in a note.
"However, sterling/dollar looks likely to be dominated by
market sentiment and the outcome from the NFP (non-farm
payrolls)."