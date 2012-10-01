* UK manufacturing PMI data due at 0828 GMT
* May give signal on UK economic performance in Q3
* Spain worries also put pound under pressure vs dollar
* Euro recovers from 3-week low hit last week
LONDON, Oct 1 Sterling hit its lowest in two and
a half weeks against the dollar on Monday as caution set in
before a UK manufacturing survey and concerns about Spain made
investors wary of buying riskier currencies.
Investors will use the purchasing managers' survey on
manufacturing, due at 0828 GMT, along with a services PMI survey
later this week, to gauge whether the UK economy emerged from
recession in the third quarter.
Sterling was down 0.15 percent at $1.6139, having
earlier hit $1.6109, just below its 21-day moving average at
$1.6115.
"Sterling is going to struggle to make too much in the way
of gains against the dollar in the current environment, as
markets are still going to be relatively risk averse in the
short term," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC.
Uncertainty continued over when Spain may ask for an
international bailout while investors awaited a review on Spain
by Moody's rating agency, which could see Spanish debt
downgraded to junk status.
The UK PMI data is expected to show that manufacturing
activity contracted further last month, with the PMI index seen
falling to 49.0 from 49.5 in August. This would leave
it still below the 50 level that separates growth in activity
from a contraction and a weak number could weigh on the pound.
However, other recent data out of the UK has been more
positive and the outlook is less bleak than that of the euro
zone.
"Sterling should do relatively well against the euro in the
short term, but it does need a bit of UK impetus and obviously
the two PMI indices on manufacturing today and services on
Wednesday will be integral to that," CIBC's Stretch said.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent at 79.66 pence,
recovering after last week's falls which took it to a three-week
low of 79.23 pence.
However, the single currency was expected to remain broadly
weak until Spain applies for aid.
A Spanish bailout request would be seen as a positive for
the euro and for riskier currencies, including sterling, because
it would allow the European Central Bank to start buying the
country's bonds, lowering its borrowing costs.
An external audit of the capital needs of Spain's ailing
banks, released on Friday, showed a shortfall marginally below
market expectations but it failed to assuage concerns about the
country's funding issues.