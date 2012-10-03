* Soft September data erodes optimism for firmer Q3
* Traders await UK services PMI reading at 0828 GMT
* Sterling near 2-week low versus euro
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell to a three-week low
against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a data release that is
expected to show growth in the UK's dominant services sector
slowed last month.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the CIPS/Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) on the service sector to fall to 53.0 in
September from 53.7 the previous month, only a touch above the
50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.6087, having earlier touched a low of $1.6085 with traders
expecting it to extend losses towards its Sept. 13 low of around
$1.6071 if the services sector survey disappoints.
"I think sterling is vulnerable to any poor economic data
that comes in the next few weeks," Societe Generale currency
strategist Kit Juckes said.
"It's hard to pick out a particularly optimistic sterling
story unless we get some good data," he added. "We've had some
horrible balance of payments numbers. We had some optimism about
where the economy's going, but we have seen a weak manufacturing
PMI. We'll see where the services numbers go."
The pound remains on a broad downtrend versus the dollar
since hitting a 13-month peak of $1.6310 on September 21.
"At this point in time, if the global economy loses any more
momentum, there will be more concerns about the UK's
creditworthiness and ability to finance a huge current account
deficit with massively negative real yields," Juckes said.
The euro was slightly higher at 80.10 pence. On
Tuesday it hit a peak of 80.18 pence, its highest since Sept.
20, after rising for three straight days.
Sterling came under pressure against the single currency as
softer-than-expected economic data this week highlighted the
fragility of the UK economy, while signs that Spain is ready to
seek a bailout lifted the euro.
Figures released on Tuesday showed UK construction activity
fell for a second month in September, while a Nationwide survey
revealed a drop in house prices. On Monday, manufacturing PMI
and mortgage lending data missed expectations.
A weak services PMI reading would further erode hopes that
the UK economy posted a decent recovery in the third quarter.
Britain's economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second
quarter of 2012, extending a recession that started late last
year as output wilts under the pressure of government austerity
and the euro zone debt crisis.