* Pound off lows, but seek vulnerable to pullback
* Traders cite stop loss orders above $1.6030
* Euro/sterling soft on talk of selling by UK corporate
LONDON, Oct 10 Sterling inched up on Wednesday,
as sovereign investors bought the pound after three straight
days of losses had pushed it to a one-month low against the
dollar.
However, gains were likely to be fleeting as a weak UK
economy and the prospect of even more fiscal tightening will
pile pressure on the Bank of England to print more cash under
its quantitative easing programme next month. That will
undermine the pound in the near term, traders said.
Sterling was marginally higher at $1.6015, having
fallen to $1.5975 on Tuesday, its weakest since Sept. 10.
Traders cited stop-loss orders at $1.6030 while support was at
around $1.5960, the 38.2 percent retracement of sterling's rally
from its low in July to its high of $1.6310 on Sept. 21.
"We will prefer to play sterling/dollar for the downside,"
said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. "The fiscal and
monetary fundamentals suggest the pound will stay under pressure
even if there is an economic recovery."
The International Monetary Fund slashed its forecasts this
week to show the UK economy will shrink overall this year.
Economists' forecasts for the UK have worsened steadily this
year and the third quarter is expected to show only very modest
growth.
The weak data will increase concerns that the government
will fail to deliver on its plans for cutting the deficit. This
would raise the risk of the UK losing its prized AAA credit
rating.
A patchy economic recovery also makes the BoE likely to opt
for more quantitative easing (QE) next month. More QE is
considered negative for the currency as it increases the supply
of pounds in the market.
In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mervyn King while
discussing the pros and cons of inflation targeting, suggested
policymakers were focusing on QE as the main policy tool for
providing further easing.
"This is consistent with market expectations that the BoE
will announce another round of asset purchases at the November
meeting," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
"Sterling/dollar has extended the pullback below $1.60
level, opening the way for further sterling underperformance."
Against the euro, sterling was marginally higher
on the day. The single currency was at 80.40 pence, off a
three-week high of 81.00 reached on Monday. The single currency
faces strong chart resistance at the mid-September peak of 81.14
pence and the 200-day moving average at 81.18 pence.
Traders cited talk of demand for sterling against the euro
by a UK corporate which would offer support to the pound early
in the London session.