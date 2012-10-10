* Pound off lows, but seek vulnerable to pullback
* Traders cite stop loss orders above $1.6030
* Euro/sterling soft on talk of selling by UK corporate
LONDON, Oct 10 Sterling inched up on Wednesday,
as sovereign investors bought the pound after three straight
days of losses had pushed it to a one-month low against the
dollar.
Gains were expected to be temporary as a weak UK economy and
the prospect of even more fiscal tightening pile pressure on the
Bank of England to print more cash under its quantitative easing
programme next month pile pressure on the currency.
Sterling was marginally higher on the day at
$1.6015, having fallen to $1.5975 on Tuesday, its weakest since
Sept. 10. Traders cited stop-loss orders at $1.6030 while
support was at around $1.5960, the 38.2 percent retracement of
sterling's rally from its low in July to its high of $1.6310 on
Sept. 21.
"We will prefer to play sterling/dollar for the downside,"
said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. "The fiscal and
monetary fundamentals suggest the pound will stay under pressure
even if there is an economic recovery."
The International Monetary Fund slashed its forecasts this
week to show the UK economy will shrink overall this year.
Economists' forecasts for the UK have also been cut steadily
this year and the third quarter is expected to show only minimal
growth.
Budget concerns are growing as a result, with Prime Minister
David Cameron admitted in a keynote speech at his party's annual
conference that it would now take longer to get the deficit
down.
He gave little sign of anything new the government would do
to spur growth, without which analysts say its deficit plans
look tenuous. That in turn raises the risk of the UK losing its
prized AAA credit rating.
A patchy economic recovery also makes the BoE likely to opt
for more quantitative easing (QE) next month, negative for the
currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the market.
In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mervyn King while
discussing the pros and cons of inflation targeting, suggested
policymakers were focusing on QE as the main policy tool for
providing further easing.
"This is consistent with market expectations that the BoE
will announce another round of asset purchases at the November
meeting," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
"Sterling/dollar has extended the pullback below $1.60
level, opening the way for further sterling underperformance."
Against the euro, sterling was flat on the day.
The single currency was at 80.52 pence, off a three-week high of
81.00 reached on Monday. The single currency faces strong chart
resistance at the mid-September peak of 81.14 pence and the
200-day moving average at 81.18 pence.
Traders cited talk of demand for sterling against the euro
by a UK corporate earlier in the session and which offered
support to the pound.