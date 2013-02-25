* Sterling takes further hammering after rating cut
* Hurt by weak UK economy, risk of more monetary easing
* Down around 7 percent vs both euro and dollar in 2013
* Euro also near 16-month high
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 25 Sterling fell to a two-and-a-half
year low against the dollar and a 16-month trough against the
euro on Monday after the loss of one of the UK's prized triple-A
credit ratings.
More falls are likely in the near term given a grim outlook
for the British economy, the prospect of more monetary easing
and growing evidence that the Bank of England (BoE) is
comfortable with a falling currency as it seeks to rebalance the
economy and encourage more exports.
Moody's on Friday cut Britain's rating by one notch to Aa1
from Aaa, citing weak prospects for economic growth. Britain
joined the United States and France in having lost its triple-A
rating from at least one major agency.
So far this year sterling has lost nearly 7 percent against
the dollar while the euro has gained 7.5 percent against the
pound. All of which has dragged the currency's trade-weighted
index to a 17-month low of 78.5, BoE data showed.
The pound was down 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.5155, having fallen to $1.5073 earlier in the session, its
weakest since mid-July 2010. Traders said any bounce towards
$1.5250-$1.5300 would be sold into as more speculators and
investors take a dim view and build bets against the currency.
The euro was up 0.8 percent at 87.22 pence, not
far from a 16-month high of 87.75 pence. Investors who bought UK
gilts as a way of seeking safety from the euro zone crisis last
year continued to turn around those bets; gilt futures fell more
than 50 ticks in early trade.
"(The rating cut) reinforces the perilous economic position
the UK is in. It supports the unwinding of the safe haven trade
too," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"This downgrade may fuel more speculation that QE will be
re-started later this year. This is pound negative for the
medium term and we could see sub- $1.50 in the near term."
More quantitative easing is seen as a negative for the
currency as it involves the central bank printing more money to
buy bonds. That increases the supply of the currency and puts
more pressure on its value.
Sterling was already under pressure last week after Bank of
England minutes showed policymakers, including Governor Mervyn
King, edging closer to another round of easing. The bank's
quarterly report earlier this month also said policymakers were
prepared to tolerate higher inflation to support growth.
"By moving the goal post of its 2 percent inflation target
from two to three years, the BoE has reduced real rate
expectations, markedly pushing the pound lower," Morgan Stanley
said in a morning note.
"Now rising inflation and pound weakness will pare living
standards back down. We expect sterling to fall further and
Friday's rating downgrade was a marginal event in dictating the
future path of the currency."