* Sterling stays weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* BoE holds fire on Thursday, markets expect easing in April
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
* U.S. non-farm payrolls due 1330 GMT
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 8 Sterling traded near a 2-1/2
year low against the dollar on Friday with investors focusing on
concerns about the economy and on the chances of more stimulus
next month.
The pound rose against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank
of England decided not to restart its quantitative easing
asset-purchase programme, wrongfooting investors who had
positioned for more monetary stimulus.
But the gains proved short-lived as strategists said the
central bank's decision to hold fire merely meant it would
inject more money into the ailing economy next month and any
rallies in sterling will continue to be sold into.
Sterling was flat at $1.5012, not far from a more
than 2-1/2 year low of $1.4965 hit on Thursday. Option expiries
around $1.5000 are expected to keep the currency pinned to these
levels. Strategists said the key resistance was at $1.5220, the
high hit on Mar. 5.
"We saw a (sterling) rally post-(Bank of England), given the
fact we had a growing minority expecting quantitative easing,
but coming in this morning we see sterling struggling to pull
away from earlier 2-1/2 year low against the dollar," said Nawaz
Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union.
BoE policymakers voted to keep the bank's QE programme at
375 billion pounds and rates on hold at 0.5 percent. The
decision was in line with economists' consensus forecasts,
although many market players had seen a possibility of looser
policy.
Asset purchasing involves printing money to buy bonds and
tends to weigh on a currency by boosting its supply.
Sterling has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling around 7.6 percent against the
dollar. Strategists said investors had little reason to buy it
with the British economy threatening to tip into recession.
The loss of Britain's prized triple-A credit rating after a
Moody's downgrade also unnerved investors and called into
question the government's strict austerity measures and kept
markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.
"Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the UK's
upcoming budget. With that in mind I expect sterling to remain
under pressure in the short-term," Ali said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his
deficit reduction plan on Thursday despite a lack of economic
growth and loss of his country's top-notch credit rating, saying
Britain would plunge "into the abyss" if he changed course.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against sterling
at 87.16 pence.
Some analysts said sterling could come under pressure
against the U.S. dollar after the U.S. non-farm payroll data
later on Friday which is expected to show an increase in job
growth.
"For now, the lack of immediate easing (by the BoE) should
mean that it remains hard for sterling/dollar to break
significantly below $1.50; but should we see stronger U.S. data,
dollar gains could threaten a move lower," analysts at Lloyds
said in a note.