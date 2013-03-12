* Sterling stays near more than 2-1/2 year low against
dollar
* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
* Industrial, manufacturing, trade data at 0930 GMT
LONDON, March 12 Sterling struggled near a 2-1/2
year low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors and
speculators refrained from buying the British currency which
stayed vulnerable to poor economic data.
The pound could see further losses after January industrial
and manufacturing figures due at 0930 GMT. These are expected to
show little or no monthly growth and will add to worries Britain
could stumble into its third recession since 2008.
Analysts said trade data at 0930 GMT will also be in focus
as it will provide clues to whether the weak British currency is
actually helping exporters and in rebalancing the economy.
"Data this morning will be important. Anything to the
downside provides further rationale for selling sterling ... the
market doesn't seem to need that much of an excuse to do so,"
said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York
Mellon.
Speculation the Bank of England could print more money to
support the faltering economy also weighed on sterling.
Britain's situation stood in contrast to that of the U.S.
economy, where a string of better data bolstered talk the
Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchase programme
later this year.
Hedge funds and long-term investors were cited as main
sellers of the pound on any upticks. The pound is likely to
suffer in coming days and could ease towards $1.47, traders
said.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.4900, not far from $1.4866, its lowest since mid-2010, hit
on Monday. Bids around the $1.48 level are likely to check
losses for now.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling 8.3 percent against the dollar and
more than 7 percent against the euro. Its latest losses kept the
trade-weighted sterling index near a 20-month low of
78.10 first struck on Feb. 25, data from the BoE showed.
The spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
and their British counterparts are moving
in favour of U.S. debt, underpinning dollar demand.
Strategists also said minutes from the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee on the likelihood of further asset
purchases, the UK budget on March 20 and data releases were not
likely to provide any support for sterling just yet.
"While there is scope for a short-covering rally, there is
still little reason to expect a proper reversal of
sterling-negative sentiment ahead of the budget and Monetary
Policy Committee minutes on March 20," analysts at Lloyds said
in a note.
Markets were likely to remain wary of sterling ahead of the
budget. Speculation is mounting that Chancellor George Osborne
may announce a review of the Bank of England's remit and give it
more leeway on inflation targeting.
The euro was 0.2 percent lower against the pound
at 87.32 pence, as the single currency was dragged down by
lingering concerns about Italy.
Analysts said investors will prefer expressing a bearish
view on the British economy by selling sterling against the
dollar rather than the euro given that the U.S. economic outlook
has been more upbeat than the that of the euro zone.