LONDON Nov 6 Sterling struggled on Thursday on more evidence that the housing market was cooling, and got little support from a rebound in industrial activity with much of the focus on the Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions.

The BOE's monetary policy committee concludes a two-day meeting and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent.

Earlier this year there was widespread speculation that the BoE would be the first major central bank to raise interest rates in November. But those expectations have fizzled out as inflation remains subdued, economic activity has moderated and wage growth has lagged.

As a result, sterling has dropped from 6-year highs of around $1.72 struck in July, to shed over 7 percent to trade at $1.5965 on Thursday. It struck a one-year low of $1.5869 on Wednesday after UK services sector grew at a much slower pace than expected.

"Sterling bulls have suffered a significant setback in recent months," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"While we expect it to trade mostly in a $1.59 to $1.61 range in the coming months we do expect the pound to outperform the euro and look for a gradual move to 76 pence on a 12 month view."

The euro was trading 0.3 percent higher at 78.40 pence . For the euro, much will depend on the what message ECB President Mario Draghi will give at his press conference after an interest rate decision at 1245 GMT.

While Draghi is expected to give a dovish message and keep alive expectations of quantitative easing, he is likely to be quizzed about a Reuters report that some national central bankers in the euro area planned to challenge him over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication.

UK EXPECTATIONS

The BoE is likely to be cautious given growing doubts over the euro zone recovery. The euro zone is Britain's biggest trading partner and slowing growth could hurt exports and prompt the BoE to keep interest rates lower for longer.

Expectations for higher rates have been pushed out to the second half of next year , and a more dovish message from the BoE next week in its Inflation Report is likely to put more pressure on the pound.

Data on Thursday showed output from industry rose 0.6 percent in September from August, the Office for National Statistics said, beating a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 0.4 percent.

But question marks remain after surveys of UK service businesses and manufacturing sectors released earlier this week added to worries about an economic slowdown.

Also data released by mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday showed British house prices unexpectedly fell last month and recorded their smallest quarterly increase in nearly two years, adding to signs that the market is cooling.

A steady decline in house prices could hurt consumer confidence and spending in coming months, some analysts said.

"The surprisingly low inflation rate as well as weak wage growth suggest themselves as good reasons for a wait and see approach. We do not expect to see any momentum for the pound," said Thu Lan Nguyen, strategist at Commerzbank. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)