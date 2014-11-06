LONDON Nov 6 Sterling struggled on Thursday on
more evidence that the housing market was cooling, and got
little support from a rebound in industrial activity with much
of the focus on the Bank of England and European Central Bank
rate decisions.
The BOE's monetary policy committee concludes a two-day
meeting and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
at a record low of 0.5 percent.
Earlier this year there was widespread speculation that the
BoE would be the first major central bank to raise interest
rates in November. But those expectations have fizzled out as
inflation remains subdued, economic activity has moderated and
wage growth has lagged.
As a result, sterling has dropped from 6-year highs of
around $1.72 struck in July, to shed over 7 percent to trade at
$1.5965 on Thursday. It struck a one-year low of $1.5869 on
Wednesday after UK services sector grew at a much slower pace
than expected.
"Sterling bulls have suffered a significant setback in
recent months," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
"While we expect it to trade mostly in a $1.59 to $1.61
range in the coming months we do expect the pound to outperform
the euro and look for a gradual move to 76 pence on a 12 month
view."
The euro was trading 0.3 percent higher at 78.40 pence
. For the euro, much will depend on the what message
ECB President Mario Draghi will give at his press conference
after an interest rate decision at 1245 GMT.
While Draghi is expected to give a dovish message and keep
alive expectations of quantitative easing, he is likely to be
quizzed about a Reuters report that some national central
bankers in the euro area planned to challenge him over what they
see as his secretive management style and erratic communication.
UK EXPECTATIONS
The BoE is likely to be cautious given growing doubts over
the euro zone recovery. The euro zone is Britain's biggest
trading partner and slowing growth could hurt exports and prompt
the BoE to keep interest rates lower for longer.
Expectations for higher rates have been pushed out to the
second half of next year , and a more dovish
message from the BoE next week in its Inflation Report is likely
to put more pressure on the pound.
Data on Thursday showed output from industry rose 0.6
percent in September from August, the Office for National
Statistics said, beating a Reuters poll forecast for growth of
0.4 percent.
But question marks remain after surveys of UK service
businesses and manufacturing sectors released earlier this week
added to worries about an economic slowdown.
Also data released by mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday
showed British house prices unexpectedly fell last month and
recorded their smallest quarterly increase in nearly two years,
adding to signs that the market is cooling.
A steady decline in house prices could hurt consumer
confidence and spending in coming months, some analysts said.
"The surprisingly low inflation rate as well as weak wage
growth suggest themselves as good reasons for a wait and see
approach. We do not expect to see any momentum for the pound,"
said Thu Lan Nguyen, strategist at Commerzbank.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)