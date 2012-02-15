* Sterling/dollar volatility close to historic lows
* Moody's downgrade heightens UK ratings downgrade threat
* Options seen cheap way to play potential sterling falls
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 15 Sterling options show
investors are not yet factoring in the risk of a downgrade to
the UK's treasured triple-A sovereign debt rating so may be a
cheap way of positioning for potential weakness in the pound.
Britain has until now been seen as a relative safe haven
from the euro zone debt crisis, with the government's fiscal
austerity measures viewed favourably in financial markets.
This has fuelled demand for UK government bonds (gilts),
supported the pound and depressed prices on sterling options,
used either as protection against future moves in the currency
or as a speculative investment.
One-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, or vols
, traded around 7.6 percent on Wednesday, close to
recent historic lows and suggesting investors see no sharp
near-term moves in the pair, known in the market as cable.
But with ratings agency Moody's warning on Tuesday it might
cut the UK's rating, the market may be underpricing the
potential for future price movements.
"Sterling vols look cheap relative to their peer group,
particularly if there is a sterling-centric story on the horizon
and the ratings agencies may be about to take a bite out of the
UK," said Simon Smollett, senior FX options strategist at Credit
Agricole CIB.
Sterling hit a two-week low of $1.5660 on Tuesday
after the Moody's warning but rose on Wednesday after the Bank
of England raised its two-year inflation forecast and was last
at $1.5699.
For some, sterling/dollar options offer an opportunity to
profit cheaply from the sterling weakness they expect.
"People ought to start thinking about using cable options
rather than spot to play sterling weakness. The premiums look
like they can give a good risk-reward if you think you could get
a move to $1.52 for example," he said.
Risk-reversals, a measure of relative demand for options on
a currency rising or falling, show a modest bias for a weaker
pound. But at just 0.75 in the one-month tenor,
they are close to neutral, showing investors do not feel the
need for significant hedging against this happening.
A ratings downgrade may still seem a remote prospect to
many. A Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday showed
just a 27.5 percent median chance it would happen.
. But some analysts say it is time to consider
the possibility and the consequences it would have for gilts and
sterling.
DISTANT THREAT
"Even this mild (and distant) threat to the rating could
cause some investors to think again about whether UK gilts offer
a real safe-haven alternative to euro-denominated bonds. And any
decline in gilt inflows from overseas could take some of the
wind out of cable's sails," said Chris Walker, currency
strategist at UBS.
UBS forecasts sterling will be at $1.56 in one month and to
fall further to $1.54 in three months.
Options traders say longer-term sterling options look
attractive, with any ratings downgrade of Britain likely to be
months away.
"Cable vols have large upside potential after touching
multi-year lows over the past few days," said a trader at a
European bank, who said options betting on a sterling fall were
good value from three-months out to the one year tenor.