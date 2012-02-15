* Sterling/dollar volatility close to historic lows

* Moody's downgrade heightens UK ratings downgrade threat

* Options seen cheap way to play potential sterling falls

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 15 Sterling options show investors are not yet factoring in the risk of a downgrade to the UK's treasured triple-A sovereign debt rating so may be a cheap way of positioning for potential weakness in the pound.

Britain has until now been seen as a relative safe haven from the euro zone debt crisis, with the government's fiscal austerity measures viewed favourably in financial markets.

This has fuelled demand for UK government bonds (gilts), supported the pound and depressed prices on sterling options, used either as protection against future moves in the currency or as a speculative investment.

One-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, or vols , traded around 7.6 percent on Wednesday, close to recent historic lows and suggesting investors see no sharp near-term moves in the pair, known in the market as cable.

But with ratings agency Moody's warning on Tuesday it might cut the UK's rating, the market may be underpricing the potential for future price movements.

"Sterling vols look cheap relative to their peer group, particularly if there is a sterling-centric story on the horizon and the ratings agencies may be about to take a bite out of the UK," said Simon Smollett, senior FX options strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

Sterling hit a two-week low of $1.5660 on Tuesday after the Moody's warning but rose on Wednesday after the Bank of England raised its two-year inflation forecast and was last at $1.5699.

For some, sterling/dollar options offer an opportunity to profit cheaply from the sterling weakness they expect.

"People ought to start thinking about using cable options rather than spot to play sterling weakness. The premiums look like they can give a good risk-reward if you think you could get a move to $1.52 for example," he said.

Risk-reversals, a measure of relative demand for options on a currency rising or falling, show a modest bias for a weaker pound. But at just 0.75 in the one-month tenor, they are close to neutral, showing investors do not feel the need for significant hedging against this happening.

A ratings downgrade may still seem a remote prospect to many. A Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday showed just a 27.5 percent median chance it would happen. . But some analysts say it is time to consider the possibility and the consequences it would have for gilts and sterling.

DISTANT THREAT

"Even this mild (and distant) threat to the rating could cause some investors to think again about whether UK gilts offer a real safe-haven alternative to euro-denominated bonds. And any decline in gilt inflows from overseas could take some of the wind out of cable's sails," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

UBS forecasts sterling will be at $1.56 in one month and to fall further to $1.54 in three months.

Options traders say longer-term sterling options look attractive, with any ratings downgrade of Britain likely to be months away.

"Cable vols have large upside potential after touching multi-year lows over the past few days," said a trader at a European bank, who said options betting on a sterling fall were good value from three-months out to the one year tenor.