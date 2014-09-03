LONDON, Sept 3 Sterling recovered some ground
against the dollar on Wednesday after a survey of
purchasing managers (PMI) in the British economy's dominant
service sector came in better than expected.
The pound, under renewed pressure this week after a survey
showed Scotland's nationalists gaining ground in their bid to
secure independence next month, had hit seven-month lows in
Asian trading earlier on Wednesday.
Shortly after the PMI data, sterling was trading around 0.1
percent higher against the dollar at $1.6490. Against the euro
it was roughly flat at 79.75 pence.
Britain's FTSE 100 also extended morning gains after
the data to hit its highest in more than 14 years.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by
Anirban Nag)