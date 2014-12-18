LONDON Dec 18 Britain's pound
gained around 0.5 percent against the dollar and the
euro on Thursday, helped by much higher than expected retail
sales numbers for November, a boost for an economy that had
looked to be cooling off.
Sterling hit a day's high of $1.5664 after the numbers
showed sales rose 1.6 percent on the month compared to forecasts
of 0.3 percent, adding to some hopeful signs around Christmas
consumer spending.
Against the euro the pound was 0.7 percent higher on the day
at 78.71 pence.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)