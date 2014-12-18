(Adds quotes, context)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Dec 18 Sterling rose against the dollar
and the euro on Thursday, helped by much better than expected
retail sales numbers for November, a boost for an economy that
had appeared to be cooling off.
The pound had shot lower against the dollar overnight along
with a raft of other currencies in reaction to a statement on
policy by the Federal Reserve, which was read as leaving it
firmly on course to raise U.S. interest rates next year.
For much of this year, the Bank of England had been expected
to move well before its U.S. counterpart, but the failure of
inflation and, more importantly, wage growth to pick up has
underpinned a sharp retreat in such expectations.
Helped by "Black Friday" discounts in late November, the
run-up to Christmas has hinted that British consumer sentiment
is continuing to improve. Retail sales for November were up 1.6
percent compared to a forecast 0.3 percent.
There was a limit to the optimism they generated, however,
with some players using the blip higher to take profit.
"There were clearly some people betting these numbers would
be strong," said Graham Davidson, a spot currency dealer with
NAB in London. "Sterling rose steadily into the number and then
came off a bit quite quickly afterwards."
"In general I'm pretty bearish on sterling going forward. I
would tend to think it will head towards $1.53 over the course
of the next month."
Sterling hit a day's high of $1.5664 after the sales numbers
before retreating to $1.5648, up 0.4 percent on the day. Against
the euro it gained just over half a percent to 78.79 pence.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)