By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, Sept 10
Sterling hit a fresh 10-month
low against the dollar and a three-month trough against the euro
on Wednesday, with traders citing an online survey on the
Scottish independence which gave the "Yes" camp a strong lead.
Market talk in morning trade in Europe surrounded the
prospect of another poll due to be released late on Wednesday by
the Survation polling agency for the Daily Record. The agency
said on Twitter that those results would be "very interesting".
Adding to nerves was an unverified web poll conducted by an
independent blogger that showed the pro-indepedence camp leading
with 53.9 percent to 46.1 percent for those who intended to vote
"No". barker.co.uk/scotlandpoll
Sterling slid to $1.6052 in response, having traded
a full cent higher earlier in the day. It was last down 0.1
percent at $1.6088.
The euro gained to its strongest since June at 80.635 pence
. It last traded at 80.49 pence, up 0.2 percent on
the day.
"This fits with the recent trend we've seen in polls with a
shift towards the 'Yes' vote," said Ian Stannard, head of
European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
It is likely that there will be many unverified polls in the
lead up to the referendum on Sept. 18, which could see sterling
fall further, Stannard said.
"Several polls coming out giving that message are going to
have a continued impact on the market."
The cost of hedging against further sterling weakness
against the dollar rose to 11.05 percent - the highest since
November 2011.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)