(Updates, adds details)
* Sterling trading not far from recent low of $1.5495
* Eases against euro, offers cited at 86.20 pence
* CBI industrial orders survey due
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 24 Sterling traded close to a
seven-week low against the dollar and was softer versus the euro
on Thursday despite slightly better risk appetite, with
investors looking to sell the pound on upticks given the gloomy
outlook for the UK.
The second estimate of UK GDP confirmed the economy grew 0.5
percent in the third quarter. But underlying demand was
weak, business investment fell sharply and exports also fell,
all of which provided little cheer for sterling.
"The export contribution is weak and with the euro zone
slowing, this definitely puts pressure on sterling in the medium
term," said Sebastian Gely, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
Sterling was last flat on the day at $1.5518,
having climbed to $1.5566 earlier in the session. It ran into a
wall of offers around those levels and that dragged it lower to
put it in sight of Wednesday's low of $1.5495. A drop below that
will take it to its lowest in seven weeks.
On the upside, traders said decent offers at $1.5580 and
$1.5600 were likely to check gains. Option expiries at $1.5605
are also likely to sway trade.
Against the euro, sterling was slightly lower with a bout of
short covering and better than expected German business
sentiment survey helping the common currency. Euro was up 0.2
percent at 86.12 pence with offers cited above 86.20
pence and stops lurking below 85.50 pence on the downside.
The euro had shed 0.5 percent against sterling on Wednesday
after poor demand at a German debt sale stoked fresh fears that
the peripheral debt problems were starting to hurt core euro
zone countries.
"If German yields continue to rise we could see euro come
under some pressure against sterling," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
REALLOCATION
Analysts say rising German debt yields could increase demand
for UK gilts --still considered a safe-haven-- and potentially
supporting the pound.
On Wednesday, the spread between the German and UK 5-year
CDS widened to nearly 10 basis points, the widest since early
October. Stephen Gallo, head of market analytics at Schneider
Foreign Exchange expects it to widen out further, eyeing the
record level of 21 basis points set back in late September.
"We are seeing some reallocation by investors from AAA-rated
euro zone assets to UK gilts," said SocGen's Gely. "That is
definitely having an impact on sterling and should help it to
outperform the euro."
Still, any upside for the pound would be limited given
gloomy UK economic data and prospects of more quantitative
easing by the Bank of England.
"I think investors are looking to play it looking for
further weakness," JP Morgan's Chile-Freeman added. "The BOE is
in a very dovish frame of mind and that is not surprising."
Bank of England minutes on Wednesday revealed a 9-0 vote to
keep its quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds,
though some felt more QE might be warranted in the future.
BoE policymaker David Miles predicted "very low" growth for
Britain over the next few quarters and said the central bank
could do more quantitative easing if necessary.
Another policymaker Ben Broadbent chimed in, saying
Britain's economy faced a roughly 50 percent chance of
contracting in the fourth quarter of the year, and could even
slip into recession.
Later in the day CBI industrial orders survey for November
will be released and is likely to give a fresh indication how
activity in sector is slowing in the last quarter of the year.
