* Sterling lifted by PMI data, offers above $1.58 seen
short-term cap
* PMI survey offers relief, but QE expectations intact
* Pound lags euro, U.S. bank buys euro/sterling
LONDON, Feb 1 Sterling hovered near a
two-and-a-half-month high against the dollar on Wednesday,
supported by a surprise return to growth in the UK's
manufacturing sector although it lagged the euro as the data did
little to alter expectations of more monetary stimulus.
Most recent UK data, including gross domestic product
numbers, has so far shown the economy is on the brink of a
recession and the Bank of England is likely to step up its asset
purchase programme next month to support the flagging economy.
January's manufacturing PMI eased some of those worries, but
did little to change market expectations of more quantitative
easing by the Bank of England next month.. That
is likely to undermine the British pound in the near term,
especially against the dollar.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5770, not far
from a 2-1/2 month high of $1.5797 struck on Tuesday, with
traders citing steady buying from an Asian central bank in the
London session. Traders said offers above $1.5800 could cap
sterling's upside in the near term.
It was lower against the euro, with the common currency
trading 0.5 percent higher at 83.40 pence. Traders
cited buying of the single currency and selling of sterling by a
U.S. bank, with solid bids at 82.65 likely to provide near term
support.
"The PMI data has given sterling a bit of support but it is
only a piece of data in the whole range of bad data," said Peter
Allwright, head fx trader at fund manager RWC Partners.
"One still cannot paint a rosy picture for the UK. But
having said that, there is nothing to get excited about the euro
either. We will look to sell euro/sterling at 85 pence."
The euro outperformed the British pound, rising 0.4 percent
on the day to $1.3130, bolstered by better-than-expected
German PMI data. Despite the bounce, it was likely to run into
selling at higher levels given mounting worries that the
sovereign debt crisis could spread to bigger economies.
Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank said the
better-than-expected UK PMI was no game changer.
"But it could indicate that the UK may avoid recession and
that could see euro/sterling trade with a weak bias and move
towards 80 pence," she said.
Investors have grown bearish about the euro's prospects with
Greek debt swap talks dragging on, and many may now be taking
aim at Portugal which could be heading towards another bailout
package. Added to that are tough austerity measures, which make
it likely the euro zone economy may underperform in coming
months.
That will be bad news for the UK too, given the size of its
trade with the euro zone but investors perceive the country to a
safe-haven in the maelstrom of the sovereign debt crisis
engulfing the region. Investors, including foreigners, have
bought UK gilts, providing sterling with some support.
RWC Capital's Allwright added that the UK was way ahead in
the path of austerity compared to the euro zone which could see
tough measures biting into growth in coming years.
Still, many analysts consider the British currency to be a
sell at higher levels as the BOE prepares to expand its balance
sheet by announcing another round of quantitative easing in
February.
Data on Wednesday showed British house prices fell for the
second month in a row in January, due to the prospect of greater
unemployment and buyers' problems setting aside funds to make
mortgage deposits..
That came a day after numbers highlighted sharp declines in
money supply and consumer credit, all of which backed the case
for more monetary stimulus.