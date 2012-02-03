* Sterling rallies after stronger-than-expected services PMI

* Analysts: better data unlikely to shake bets of more QE

* BoE's Posen says inflation looks set to fall

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 3 Sterling approached a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Friday, boosted by stronger-than-expected data from the UK's dominant services sector that helped ease concerns the economy could slip into recession.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services rose to 56.0 in January from 54.0 in December, confounding forecasts for a dip to 53.5.

It was the fastest expansion in 10 months and came on top of data earlier in the week pointing to growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Sterling climbed to a session high of $1.5862, within sight of its Feb. 1 peak of $1.5884, with traders citing buying by a U.S. bank. A break above that would be the pound's highest level against the dollar since mid-November.

Strong topside resistance was seen around $1.5952, the 200-day moving average that has not been breached since late October.

The next focus for investors will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1330 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters forecast 150,000 jobs to be added, keeping the unemployment rate at a steady 8.5 percent.

Sterling is likely to remain supported against the dollar even if the jobs report is stronger than expected given the Federal Reserve's recent pledge to keep interest rates low until the end of 2014.

Still, analysts said concerns about the UK economy were likely to persist after GDP contracted in the final quarter of 2011 and the Bank of England is widely expected to announce an increase in its asset purchase programme next week.

The prospect of more quantitative easing (QE), where the central bank floods the economy with pounds to stimulate demand, is likely to keep sterling gains in check.

"More data is coming out showing the UK economy is not necessarily going into recession and that is having a positive impact on sterling," said James Hickman, managing director of Caxton FX, adding QE is already priced into sterling.

"On its own this data is good news but it cannot be taken in isolation. The BoE will want to see a lot more positive data before they think about calling off quantitative easing."

Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in an interview on Thursday that the central bank may inject more stimulus into the economy as inflation looks set to fall as forecast.

Adding to concerns about the outlook for the pound, a report from a leading British think-tank said the economy had entered a mild recession and would shrink in 2012.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

The euro was flat against the pound at 83.14 pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09 range.

Investors were cautious of buying the single currency as negotiations over a Greek debt swap deal - crucial if the country is to avoid a messy default - dragged on and Portuguese debt yields remained at extreme levels.

Sterling has been supported against the euro in recent months by investors seeking safe haven assets switching out of euro zone government debt into the UK gilt market.

Morgan Stanley strategists said they continued to expect the pound to be under pressure against the dollar but also now believed it should prove stronger against the euro.

"Sterling acts as a relative safe haven from developments in the euro zone, especially given that the UK continues to benefit from stable AAA status," they said in a note to clients.

The U.S. bank revised its year-end euro/sterling forecast to 76 pence from 85 pence. (Editing by Susan Fenton)