* Sterling rallies after stronger-than-expected services PMI
* Analysts: better data unlikely to shake bets of more QE
* BoE's Posen says inflation looks set to fall
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 3 Sterling approached a 2-1/2
month high versus the dollar on Friday, boosted by
stronger-than-expected data from the UK's dominant services
sector that helped ease concerns the economy could slip into
recession.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
services rose to 56.0 in January from 54.0 in December,
confounding forecasts for a dip to 53.5.
It was the fastest expansion in 10 months and came on top of
data earlier in the week pointing to growth in the construction
and manufacturing sectors.
Sterling climbed to a session high of $1.5862,
within sight of its Feb. 1 peak of $1.5884, with traders citing
buying by a U.S. bank. A break above that would be the pound's
highest level against the dollar since mid-November.
Strong topside resistance was seen around $1.5952, the
200-day moving average that has not been breached since late
October.
The next focus for investors will be U.S. non-farm payrolls
data at 1330 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters forecast 150,000
jobs to be added, keeping the unemployment rate at a steady 8.5
percent.
Sterling is likely to remain supported against the dollar
even if the jobs report is stronger than expected given the
Federal Reserve's recent pledge to keep interest rates low until
the end of 2014.
Still, analysts said concerns about the UK economy were
likely to persist after GDP contracted in the final quarter of
2011 and the Bank of England is widely expected to announce an
increase in its asset purchase programme next week.
The prospect of more quantitative easing (QE), where the
central bank floods the economy with pounds to stimulate demand,
is likely to keep sterling gains in check.
"More data is coming out showing the UK economy is not
necessarily going into recession and that is having a positive
impact on sterling," said James Hickman, managing director of
Caxton FX, adding QE is already priced into sterling.
"On its own this data is good news but it cannot be taken in
isolation. The BoE will want to see a lot more positive data
before they think about calling off quantitative easing."
Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in an interview
on Thursday that the central bank may inject more stimulus into
the economy as inflation looks set to fall as forecast.
Adding to concerns about the outlook for the pound, a report
from a leading British think-tank said the economy had entered a
mild recession and would shrink in 2012.
EURO ZONE FOCUS
The euro was flat against the pound at 83.14
pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09 range.
Investors were cautious of buying the single currency as
negotiations over a Greek debt swap deal - crucial if the
country is to avoid a messy default - dragged on and Portuguese
debt yields remained at extreme levels.
Sterling has been supported against the euro in recent
months by investors seeking safe haven assets switching out of
euro zone government debt into the UK gilt market.
Morgan Stanley strategists said they continued to expect the
pound to be under pressure against the dollar but also now
believed it should prove stronger against the euro.
"Sterling acts as a relative safe haven from developments in
the euro zone, especially given that the UK continues to benefit
from stable AAA status," they said in a note to clients.
The U.S. bank revised its year-end euro/sterling forecast to
76 pence from 85 pence.
