* Sterling falls after UK AAA rating put on negative outlook
* Pound could lose safe-haven status vs euro: analysts
* Little sterling reaction to drop in inflation
* BoE inflation report on Wednesday seen as key to QE clues
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling fell to a two-week
low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's
unnerved investors by warning it could cut the UK's prized
triple-A credit rating, citing weak growth prospects and risks
from the euro zone debt crisis.
The move prompted a knee-jerk sell-off in the pound although
further losses were seen as limited as a credit warning had been
a possibility for some time, given strict government austerity
measures that have contributed to a poor UK growth outlook.
There was little reaction to UK inflation data showing
consumer price inflation fell sharply to 3.6 percent in January,
as forecast. Strategists said investors would be more focused on
the Bank of England inflation report on Wednesday that may give
clues on the likelihood of more monetary easing.
Sterling pared early losses against the dollar to
last trade down 0.1 percent at $1.5754, recovering from a
session trough of $1.5685, its lowest level since Jan. 30.
Traders cited stop loss orders around $1.5770 and $1.5830
that could fuel any sterling rebound, while the 100-day moving
average around $1.5680 appeared to be providing strong support.
"Moody's are saying a negative shock from the euro zone
could derail the UK government's fiscal plan which is basically
what the market is fearing as well," said Lee Hardman, currency
strategist at BTM-UFJ.
It is the first time the UK's top-notch rating has been put
on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its
negative outlook in 2010.
The reaction in the currency markets was less severe than in
2009 as several large developed economies including the United
States and France have already been downgraded by ratings agency
S&P in the last year, analysts said.
"We are underweight sterling mainly versus the dollar. Some
of what Moody's are saying are things that have been bothering
us for some time. It's no surprise to us that the ratings
agencies are catching up," said Clive Dennis, head of currencies
at Schroders.
Dennis said a close below $1.5700 would be an encouraging
signal to think about adding more short sterling positions.
The euro edged 0.2 percent higher against the
pound to a session high of 83.83 pence after a much
better-than-expected German ZEW survey of economic sentiment
helped offset some of the risk aversion triggered by
Moody's.
As well as issuing a warning on the UK, the agency said it
may cut the credit ratings of France and Austria and downgraded
six other European nations. [
Analysts said the UK warning could jeopardise sterling's
relative safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter
investors from switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK
gilts, a strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.
BOE INFLATION REPORT EYED
The next focus for market players is the BoE inflation
report, following policymakers' decision last week to pump
another 50 billion pounds into the economy to try to stimulate
growth under its quantitative easing (QE) programme.
The dip in inflation, which BoE Governor Mervyn King expects
to undershoot 2 percent within two years, makes it easier for
the BoE to justify further monetary easing.
But analysts said much of this month's sharp drop was down
to last year's VAT increase dropping out of the index, and
inflation could be stickier later in the year.
"What is going to be perhaps more important is whether or
not the inflation report maintains the same degree of dovishness
we have become accustomed to in the last year. If they are a
little bit less dovish sterling could see some support, "said
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
Moody's cited the UK's "materially weaker" growth prospects
over coming years as a reason for the rating warning, but Foley
said it was debatable whether that would increase the chances of
another round of QE.
"You could argue that if the lack of growth increasingly
becomes what everyone is focusing on, maybe more QE will come
about. That said QE is increasingly being criticised for lacking
the ability to create growth at the margin," she said.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)