By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's unnerved investors by warning it could cut the UK's prized triple-A credit rating, citing weak growth prospects and risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

The move prompted a knee-jerk sell-off in the pound although further losses were seen as limited as a credit warning had been a possibility for some time, given strict government austerity measures that have contributed to a poor UK growth outlook.

There was little reaction to UK inflation data showing consumer price inflation fell sharply to 3.6 percent in January, as forecast. Strategists said investors would be more focused on the Bank of England inflation report on Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of more monetary easing.

Sterling pared early losses against the dollar to last trade down 0.1 percent at $1.5754, recovering from a session trough of $1.5685, its lowest level since Jan. 30.

Traders cited stop loss orders around $1.5770 and $1.5830 that could fuel any sterling rebound, while the 100-day moving average around $1.5680 appeared to be providing strong support.

"Moody's are saying a negative shock from the euro zone could derail the UK government's fiscal plan which is basically what the market is fearing as well," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.

It is the first time the UK's top-notch rating has been put on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its negative outlook in 2010.

The reaction in the currency markets was less severe than in 2009 as several large developed economies including the United States and France have already been downgraded by ratings agency S&P in the last year, analysts said.

"We are underweight sterling mainly versus the dollar. Some of what Moody's are saying are things that have been bothering us for some time. It's no surprise to us that the ratings agencies are catching up," said Clive Dennis, head of currencies at Schroders.

Dennis said a close below $1.5700 would be an encouraging signal to think about adding more short sterling positions.

The euro edged 0.2 percent higher against the pound to a session high of 83.83 pence after a much better-than-expected German ZEW survey of economic sentiment helped offset some of the risk aversion triggered by Moody's.

As well as issuing a warning on the UK, the agency said it may cut the credit ratings of France and Austria and downgraded six other European nations. [

Analysts said the UK warning could jeopardise sterling's relative safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter investors from switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK gilts, a strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.

BOE INFLATION REPORT EYED

The next focus for market players is the BoE inflation report, following policymakers' decision last week to pump another 50 billion pounds into the economy to try to stimulate growth under its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The dip in inflation, which BoE Governor Mervyn King expects to undershoot 2 percent within two years, makes it easier for the BoE to justify further monetary easing.

But analysts said much of this month's sharp drop was down to last year's VAT increase dropping out of the index, and inflation could be stickier later in the year.

"What is going to be perhaps more important is whether or not the inflation report maintains the same degree of dovishness we have become accustomed to in the last year. If they are a little bit less dovish sterling could see some support, "said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Moody's cited the UK's "materially weaker" growth prospects over coming years as a reason for the rating warning, but Foley said it was debatable whether that would increase the chances of another round of QE.

"You could argue that if the lack of growth increasingly becomes what everyone is focusing on, maybe more QE will come about. That said QE is increasingly being criticised for lacking the ability to create growth at the margin," she said. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Stephen Nisbet)