* Pound rises as retail sales confound negative forecasts
* Further signs of improving UK economic growth
* Sterling still vulnerable to developments to events in
Greece
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Friday after an unexpected rise in January retail
sales added to signs of an improving UK economy, wrongfooting
investors who were anticipating a weak number.
Retail sales volumes in January jumped 0.9 percent on the
month, confounding economists' forecasts for a 0.4 percent
decline. It was the latest data to fuel hopes the UK can avoid a
recession, following a string of strong business surveys and
some stabilisation in the labour market.
The pound rallied to a session high of $1.5863
after the data, up around 0.4 percent on the day, within sight
of its February peak of $1.5929.
Market players said investors were likely to have been
positioned neutral rather than short of sterling ahead of the
data. Many expected the rally to run out of steam ahead of
strong resistance around $1.5916, the 200-day moving average
which the pound has failed to break above since October.
UK corporates were also expected to sell into sterling
strength between $1.5850 and $1.59.
Even so, an improving economic outlook reinforced sterling's
safe haven status relative to the euro, which continued to move
in response to developments in Greece.
"Economists went into this thinking that the numbers would
be quite weak, but it's adding up to a test of the generally
pessimistic view in the market of the UK economic prospects,"
said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.
Sterling was supported earlier this week by an upward
revision to the Bank of England's two-year inflation forecast,
which dampened expectations of more monetary stimulus under its
quantitative easing (QE) programme.
As QE involves the central bank flooding the market with
pounds, it is usually negative for the currency.
GREECE IN FOCUS
Sterling also rose against the euro, with the single
currency falling to a session low of 82.88 pence before paring
losses to last trade down 0.2 percent on the day at 83.01 pence.
The euro held above the February low of 82.64 pence,
supported by cautious optimism that a long-awaited Greek bailout
deal would be approved next week.
Greece now expects euro zone finance ministers to approve a
deal on Monday that will pave the way to a debt swap with
private bondholders, seen as crucial if the country is to avoid
a disorderly default.
Movements in sterling have been dominated by developments
in Greece recently, with the pound outperforming the euro and
underperforming the safe haven dollar as risk appetite waned,
although analysts said trade could be muted in Friday's session.
"Euro/sterling and euro/dollar are very highly correlated at
the moment and of the sterling drivers, it is the most
important. Today's moves are probably going to be quite quiet
ahead of Monday," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP
Paribas.
However, sterling's potential to rally against the euro is
seen as limited by the UK's high exposure and strong trade links
with the euro zone. Ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized
triple-A credit rating on negative outlook on Tuesday, citing
weaker UK growth prospects and risks from a possible shock from
the euro area.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)