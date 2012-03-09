(recasts with reaction to UK data)
* Cable extends losses vs dlr after UK data, slips vs euro
* Unlikely to fall much due to euro zone debt unease
* Trade cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data, ISDA ruling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 9 Sterling fell against the
dollar and gave up gains versus the euro on Friday after weak UK
industrial output numbers rekindled recession fears, though
worries about euro zone debt looked likely to support the pound
in the near term.
Industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in January,
data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.
The numbers contrasted with a recent strengthening in
business surveys and signs of a pickup in overall economic
activity and are likely to reinforce concerns that Britain can
avoid a slump.
That in turn keeps alive chances that the Bank of England
will provide more stimulus through another bout of quantitative
easing, which is usually negative for the currency.
Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5757
, falling from $1.5790 before the industrial data was
released. The pound had chart support at the 100-day average at
$1.5710 and the 55-day average at $1.5670.
"The UK industrial data was a poor number and cable has
slipped a bit, but these numbers are no game-changer," said
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "The drop in
activity is more cyclical than structural and one has to look at
it from the longer term perspective."
Sterling was flat against the euro, shedding earlier gains
after the single currency came under broad pressure, with
investors refocusing on worries that other euro zone strugglers
like Portugal may have to restructure their debt after Greece
successfully closed its bond swap with private creditors.
Traders said this uncertainty is likely to spur more capital
inflows to UK assets such as gilts from investors seeking to
exit the euro zone, and could see the euro slip towards the 80
pence mark in the coming months.
"It is not all that gloom and doom in the UK," said Stuart
Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency Fund at RWC
Capital. "We expect cable to trade in the $1.57-$1.60 band, but
the best way to express a slightly optimistic view is through
the euro which we expect to ease towards 80 pence."
The euro was flat against the pound
at 83.87 pence, rising from 83.74 pence before the UK data. The
common currency has gained for three straight sessions this week
and is ripe for some profit taking, with a Swiss investor cited
as a seller against the pound.
The euro rose to a peak of 83.99 pence on Thursday, its
strongest in more than a week, when it stopped shy of reported
offers just above 84 pence. But trade was slow with most
investors cautious of initiating fresh positions ahead of U.S.
jobs numbers later in the day.
There is some anticipation of a solid U.S. jobs report for
February which could support riskier assets and currencies.
"U.S. non-farm days are usually quiet," said a London-based
spot trader. He said the euro could earn a short-term reprieve
once the International Swaps and Derivatives Association rules
on whether the Greek debt deal will trigger a payout on credit
default swaps used by some investors to insure their bonds.
The Greek government said 85.8 percent of its 177 billion
euros of Greek-law bonds had been voluntarily submitted for the
swap and that it would use collective action clauses to force
losses on hold-outs and boost participation to 95.7 percent.
ISDA officials will meet at 1300 GMT to judge if Greece's
bond swap was a "credit event", triggering a payout on CDS
contracts.
"Once that is out of the way, everyone will realise it's
like putting a sticking plaster on a gaping wound ... Portugal,
Spain will lurk in the background and it'll get sold off again,"
the trader added.
