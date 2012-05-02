* Sterling rallies on euro zone data contrast with UK
* Construction PMI data eases Q1 GDP concerns
* Pound dips vs dollar, support seen at $1.6167
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 2 Sterling hit a 22-month high
against the euro on Wednesday after UK construction data
exceeded expectations while the euro zone manufacturing sector
contracted further and unemployment rose, highlighting the
divergence between their economies.
The data fuelled safe-haven demand for the pound, which has
rallied strongly against the common currency in recent months as
investors diverted portfolio flows from the indebted euro zone
to triple-A rated UK government bonds.
The euro dropped 0.5 percent on the day to 81.13
pence, its lowest level versus sterling since June 2010, and
triggering reported stops around 81.20 pence. Technical analysts
said the next target was the 2010 low around 80.67 pence.
Gains against the euro pushed the pound closer to a 32-month
high versus a basket of currencies of 83.6 that was hit on
Monday. Trade-weighted sterling was last up 0.2 percent
at 83.5 according to Bank of England data.
"We have seen more supportive news for sterling to digest
while on the other side of the trade we had pretty dreadful
unemployment figures and the Italy PMI was also a big jump
lower," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of EMEA currency
strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
"The macro elements are adding to a positive outlook for
sterling and the safe-haven argument."
UK construction PMI for April eased from the previous month
to 55.8 but beat forecasts of a fall to 54.0. Investors were
cheered by the solid figures as a slump in construction output
was one reason behind the economy's contraction in the first
quarter.
The construction data soothed some concerns about the
fragility of the UK economy after manufacturing data
disappointed on Tuesday, and raised expectations of a decent PMI
reading from the dominant services sector on Thursday.
UK mortgage approvals and consumer credit data also came in
above forecasts.
In contrast, euro zone PMI data showed manufacturing
declined further, with Italy's reading slumping to 43.8.
Meanwhile, while euro zone unemployment rose to 10.9 percent,
equalling the record high of 15 years ago.
INFLATION STICKY
Investors have largely shrugged off last week's drop in UK
first quarter GDP as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
and speculation about more quantitative easing by the U.S.
Federal Reserve fuelled demand for the pound.
Persistently high UK inflation has also supported sterling
by prompting investors to pare back bets that the Bank of
England will loosen policy any further.
"The market is still embracing recent comments from BoE
speakers who are worried about the stickiness of inflation,"
said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
Sterling dipped 0.15 percent against the dollar to $1.6194
in choppy trade, tracking the euro lower as poor euro zone data
boosted demand for the safe-haven greenback.
Commerzbank technical analysts said there was support for
the pound around $1.6167, the October 2011 high.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)