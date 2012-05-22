(Repeats to remove typo in headline)

* Sterling softer after inflation data

* Hits 2-week low vs euro, down 0.3 pct vs dollar

* IMF says BOE should ease policy through more QE

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 22 Sterling fell sharply against the dollar and struck a two-week low against the euro on Tuesday after softer-than-expected inflation data kept alive prospects of more easing by the Bank of England to support a flagging economy.

The British pound fell to a session low of $1.5765 from around $1.5832 before the inflation data was released, with near term support for the currency at its May 18 low of $1.5732.

Its losses gathered pace after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the BOE would have to do more quantitative easing (QE) and warned of dangers to the UK economy from an escalation of the euro zone crisis. More QE is negative for the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.

The common currency rose to 81.02 pence, its highest level since May 4, from around 80.87 pence although traders said decent offers around 81.05 pence and then more above 81.30 pence are likely to check gains. It was last trading at 80.93 pence, barely changed on the day.

"The CPI data has been negative for sterling as it increases the chances of QE at the margins," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "The latest drop in inflation while is in the right direction, is not a game changer. It has to be sustained."

Official data showed consumer price inflation eased to 3.0 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March, beating expectations of a 3.1 percent rise. Separate figures showed Britain's public finances posted a record surplus in April, a firm start to the 2012/13 financial year.

The focus, though, was on the softer-than-expected inflation reading especially after a Bank of England inflation report last week warned of the risk to UK growth from the euro zone crisis and left the door open for another round of asset purchases.

Stubborn inflation pressures, on the other hand would make the BoE's job of easing monetary policy much harder. The euro zone is Britain's biggest trading partner and UK banks have a sizeable exposure to the region making the economy vulnerable to the debt crisis.

QE OR NO

The UK is already in recession and retail sales data along with the second reading of first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) later in the week are likely to confirm how sluggish demand is in the economy.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen said late last week that he may have been premature in dropping his call for additional stimulus last month, because the underlying economy may be weaker than he thought earlier this year.

Earlier Posen had dropped his call for asset buying and that gave a huge boost to the pound. Details on how policymakers voted at the latest monetary policy committee meeting held earlier this month will be revealed on Wednesday.

"The more hawkish rhetoric we were starting to see and which helped sterling go bid, along with its safe haven status, is waning in light of the last few data releases," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"We may get renewed speculation about further QE but I think this (the latest inflation data) means more wait and see, and less likelihood of early rate rises."

(Editing by John Stonestreet)