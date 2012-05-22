(Repeats to remove typo in headline)
* Sterling softer after inflation data
* Hits 2-week low vs euro, down 0.3 pct vs dollar
* IMF says BOE should ease policy through more QE
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 22 Sterling fell sharply against the
dollar and struck a two-week low against the euro on Tuesday
after softer-than-expected inflation data kept alive prospects
of more easing by the Bank of England to support a flagging
economy.
The British pound fell to a session low of $1.5765
from around $1.5832 before the inflation data was released, with
near term support for the currency at its May 18 low of $1.5732.
Its losses gathered pace after the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said the BOE would have to do more quantitative
easing (QE) and warned of dangers to the UK economy from an
escalation of the euro zone crisis. More QE is negative for the
currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.
The common currency rose to 81.02 pence, its
highest level since May 4, from around 80.87 pence although
traders said decent offers around 81.05 pence and then more
above 81.30 pence are likely to check gains. It was last trading
at 80.93 pence, barely changed on the day.
"The CPI data has been negative for sterling as it increases
the chances of QE at the margins," said Chris Walker, currency
strategist at UBS. "The latest drop in inflation while is in the
right direction, is not a game changer. It has to be sustained."
Official data showed consumer price inflation eased to 3.0
percent in April from 3.5 percent in March, beating expectations
of a 3.1 percent rise. Separate figures showed Britain's public
finances posted a record surplus in April, a firm start to the
2012/13 financial year.
The focus, though, was on the softer-than-expected inflation
reading especially after a Bank of England inflation report last
week warned of the risk to UK growth from the euro zone crisis
and left the door open for another round of asset purchases.
Stubborn inflation pressures, on the other hand would make
the BoE's job of easing monetary policy much harder. The euro
zone is Britain's biggest trading partner and UK banks have a
sizeable exposure to the region making the economy vulnerable to
the debt crisis.
QE OR NO
The UK is already in recession and retail sales data along
with the second reading of first quarter gross domestic product
(GDP) later in the week are likely to confirm how sluggish
demand is in the economy.
BoE policymaker Adam Posen said late last week that he may
have been premature in dropping his call for additional stimulus
last month, because the underlying economy may be weaker than he
thought earlier this year.
Earlier Posen had dropped his call for asset buying and that
gave a huge boost to the pound. Details on how policymakers
voted at the latest monetary policy committee meeting held
earlier this month will be revealed on Wednesday.
"The more hawkish rhetoric we were starting to see and which
helped sterling go bid, along with its safe haven status, is
waning in light of the last few data releases," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
"We may get renewed speculation about further QE but I
think this (the latest inflation data) means more wait and see,
and less likelihood of early rate rises."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)