(Recasts, updates after BoE minutes)
* Sterling rebounds from knee-jerk selloff after minutes
* Four policymakers including King voted for stimulus
* Speculation of more Fed easing softens dollar
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 20 Sterling held near a one-month
high against the dollar on Wednesday, paring brief losses as
investors took in their stride Bank of England minutes showing
policymakers are on the verge of another round of monetary
easing.
Minutes to the BoE's June meeting showed far stronger
support for more quantitative easing than many economists had
expected, but markets were already primed for such a scenario
after a speech by governor Mervyn King last week.
Four policymakers including King voted to increase the 325
billion pound total QE asset purchase programme, compared to
just one in May.
Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5651 in a
knee-jerk reaction to the minutes. But it quickly recovered its
poise to trade flat at $1.5720, retaining gains from Tuesday
when it hit a one-month high of $1.5757.
"I know (expected result) 7-2 to 5-4 seems to make a big
difference but I think in reality it doesn't make a huge amount
of difference - essentially the story is still if there isn't
any good news then there will be QE in July," said Adrian
Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB.
Even though more quantitative easing is usually considered
bearish for the currency by increasing the supply of pounds in
the system, traders said it could support sterling by boosting
demand for gilts.
With Bank of England demand supporting gilt prices, UK
government debt could become an even more appealing safe haven
to investors looking to cut exposure to troubled euro zone
sovereigns.
Weak labour data also bolstered the view that the BoE could
resort to another round of gilt purchases as early as next
month.
The euro traded up 0.1 percent at 80.69 pence,
just below the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 80.70 pence,
a move above which marks the end of a technical downtrend.
FED MEETING IN FOCUS
With the BoE minutes out of the way analysts said price
action was likely to be driven by the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting, which concludes later
on Wednesday.
Speculation of more easing from the Fed weighed on the
dollar and lent support to perceived riskier currencies
including sterling.
Many market players said there was a risk of some investors
being disappointed if the Fed refrains from announcing another
round of QE and instead extends "Operation Twist", a programme
aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing costs by selling
short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
In that scenario the dollar could rebound broadly as
investors also re-focus on the debt problems in Europe.
"What we're largely going to see is consolidation into the
FOMC meeting and the outcome of the FOMC meeting is going to be
more important than the Bank of England." said Kathleen Brooks,
research director at Forex.com.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)