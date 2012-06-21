(Recasts, updates after UK retail sales, CBI data)
* Sterling cuts losses, flat vs dollar
* UK retail sales bounce back in May
* Pound looks vulnerable to BoE QE
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 21 Sterling reversed losses against
the dollar and advanced against the euro on the back of robust
UK economic data, although traders said the pound looked
vulnerable to losses on growing expectations of more easing by
the Bank of England.
Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5718 off an
earlier high of $1.5734, and well below a one-month peak of
$1.5778 hit on Wednesday. The euro was down 0.15 percent against
sterling at 80.68 pence.
While British retail sales saw a surprise rebound in May,
and UK factory orders an unexpected improvement in June, this
did little to sway some from a downbeat view on the UK
economy.
"We did get quite a sharp spike after the retail sales this
morning but I think overall, sterling is going to be weighed
down by the fact that the Bank of England is on hold to do more
quantitative easing," Eimear Daly, senior FX analyst at
Schneider FX, said.
Analysts cautioned against seeing the retail sales data in
too positive a light, given they were distorted by sunny weather
conditions, and highlighted that the picture for household
spending remains grim.
As such, the UK government stands ready to inject more money
into the economy, with minutes to the Bank of England's June
meeting showing far stronger support for more quantitative
easing than many economists had expected.
BoE governor Mervyn King said in a keynote speech last week
that the euro zone, the UK's biggest trading partner, was
casting a "black cloud" over the UK economy, making a case for
more QE.
More quantitative easing is usually considered bearish for
the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.
"Despite the encouraging pick up in consumer spending in
May, analysts remain extremely pessimistic about the direction
in which the UK economy is currently heading," Nawaz Ali, market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, said in a note.
"Sterling is looking pretty vulnerable...there is real
concern amongst investors that despite today's data, Mervyn King
could persuade the Monetary Policy Committee to reach for an
even bigger firearm at the July 5th monetary policy meeting."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)