* Sterling holds gains versus dollar
* Spain worries weigh down on euro
* BoE minutes eyed, could spur more gains in pound
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 17 Sterling was firm near a
four-month high against the dollar on Monday on expectations the
Federal Reserve's new round of economic stimulus will continue
to drive down the U.S. currency.
It was also higher against the euro, which ran out of steam
after hitting its highest level against sterling in three months
on Friday.
Investors are waiting to see if Spain will ask for aid to
tackle its debt and analysts said Madrid appeared to be paving
the way for such a request after it said it would set clear
deadlines for structural reforms by month-end.
Sterling was trading at $1.6230, having hit a peak
of $1.6255 on Friday, its strongest since late April. Data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators
turned negative on the dollar in the latest week to Sept. 11,
while they cut bets against the pound.
Traders and analysts saw the potential for sterling to gain
further due to the Fed's new bout of quantitative easing, which
increases the supply of a currency and typically cheapens it,
potentially taking sterling towards this year's high of $1.6304.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) has been fairly well bid in the
past few sessions and we expect that trend to continue,
primarily because of the dollar's weakness. We see it rising to
$1.63 in the near term," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at
FXPro.
Sterling has also been underpinned by better UK data in
recent weeks. That has eased concerns about the outlook for the
economy and the prospect of more quantitative easing from the
Bank of England (BoE).
The BoE will release minutes of its latest monetary policy
meeting this week, which will show the balance of views on
further stimulus. Most analysts do not expect any easing by the
BoE at least until November.
Adam Cole, head of G10 currency strategy at RBC Capital
Markets, said in a note that he will be looking for signs that
some members of the Monetary Policy Committee may vote against
extending the QE programme in November. That would be positive
for sterling, he said.
UK inflation data for August is due on Tuesday and analysts
expect price pressures to have eased. But any signs that
inflation is sticky could give the BoE less breathing space to
loosen policy.
"We expect CPI inflation to remain at 2.6 percent
year-on-year; slightly above the consensus forecast. We favour
being tactically long GBP on the crosses," Cole said.
The euro fell against the pound on sustained selling by
corporates and after peripheral bond yields rose. The euro was
down 0.3 percent at 80.70 pence, pulling back from a
three-month high of 81.14 struck on Friday.
The common currency has broadly outperformed since the
European Central Bank announced a bold plan earlier this month
to lower borrowing costs for the bloc's most indebted countries,
helping shore up sentiment towards euro zone assets.
Some traders said the pound could regain some ground against
the euro because recent data suggested the euro zone was still
grappling with a sharp economic downturn, which could drive the
ECB to lower rates in coming months.