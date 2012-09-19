* Sterling edges lower as some investors book profits
* BoE votes 9-0 to keep rates, QE unchanged
* BoJ easing helps sterling rally vs yen
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 19 Sterling dipped against the
dollar on Wednesday as investor appetite to take on risk dipped
slightly and some took profits on the pound's rally to a recent
4-1/2 month high.
Bank of England minutes showing all nine policymakers voted
to keep interest rates and the quantitative easing total
unchanged in September were in line with market expectations and
had little impact on the pound.
Instead, strategists said sterling's fall was driven by a
decline in euro/dollar. Perceived riskier currencies, including
the euro and sterling, had rallied strongly against the dollar
since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of
monetary easing last week.
"Sterling has gone up a long way so inevitably there's now
pause for thought and we can see some bets are being taken off
the table," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New
York Mellon.
"The BoE minutes have not changed anything. They are still
open to the possibility of QE (quantitative easing) which is
what any sensible central bank would say."
The minutes showed some policymakers thought the UK economy
would probably need more stimulus injected, keeping alive
speculation could extend its 375 billion pounds asset purchase
programme in November.
Sterling fell 0.1 percent to $1.6223, retreating
from Monday's peak of $1.6276 which was the highest level since
late April.
Traders cited offers around $1.6270-90 that helped cap gains
and strong resistance at $1.6304, the 2012 high. Stop loss
orders were cited above that level.
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said sterling could
break $1.63 in coming days if the broad dollar weakening trend
resumed, but the move would be driven by wider market sentiment
rather than UK domestic data.
Dealers remained focused on developments in the euro zone,
with uncertainty over whether Spain will ask for a bailout
contributing to pressure on the euro and curbing risk appetite.
The single currency dipped 0.1 percent against
the pound to 80.24 pence, retreating from a three-month high of
81.14 pence hit on Friday.
"We have seen a peak maybe in euro/sterling and cable
(sterling/dollar) has got over-excited on the Fed printing money
and better risk appetite," said John Hardy, FX strategist at
Saxo Bank, who expected the euro to fall back towards 78 pence
later this year.
Sterling also hit a four-month high against the yen
of 128.81 yen after the Bank of Japan stepped up its
own asset purchase programme by a bigger-than-expected 10
trillion yen ($126 billion). It pared those gains to last trade
at 128.07 yen.
