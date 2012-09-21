* Pound gains after UK borrowing data not as bad as feared
* Talk Spain may soon seek bailout also helping
* BoE's King reiterates downbeat outlook for economy
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling rallied to a near
13-month high against a weak dollar on Friday after UK borrowing
data was less bad than feared, and talk Spain may soon request
aid fuelled demand for perceived riskier currencies.
The pound rose 0.5 percent to $1.6310, rising past
reported option barriers at $1.6300 to hit is highest level
since late August 2011. The gains pushed its trade-weighted
index to a two-week high of 84.5, data from the Bank of
England showed.
UK public sector borrowing numbers for August were slightly
better than expected with net borrowing excluding financial
sector interventions at 14.410 billion pounds. Economists had
forecast 15 billion.
"These numbers have helped the pound against the dollar as
has the speculation that Spain will soon seek a bailout," said
Phillip Hoey, senior account manager at Caxton FX.
"It is euro strength that is driving currencies as can be
seen in the euro/sterling cross."
The common currency was steady on the day,
trading at 80.05 pence and recovering from a session low of
79.785. The euro recovered broadly on Friday on
speculation Spain may move to seek financial aid soon.
Despite the slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers
in the UK, the deficit was still the highest on record for any
August and analysts said the country remained off course in
meeting finance minister George Osborne's deficit-reduction
targets.
That kept alive the risk of a sovereign downgrade by credit
rating agencies.
The weak fiscal situation will also keep pressure on the
Bank of England to ease monetary policy further to support
growth. Bank governor Mervyn King gave a downbeat assessment of
the British and world economies on Thursday and warned the euro
zone could yet fall apart.
King also said it could be "acceptable" for the government
to miss its goal of reducing Britain's debt-to-GDP ratio by
2015.
Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment
and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the
economy may be picking up.
But BoE minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers felt
the economy may need more stimulus, suggesting the central bank
may extend its 375 billion pound asset buying scheme.
But any easing by the BoE is unlikely to happen until
November and that is likely to support sterling against the
dollar in the near term. The U.S. currency has come under
immense pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed a
fresh bout of aggressive monetary easing
"But gains to $1.64 will be tough to sustain," said John
Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.