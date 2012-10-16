* Sterling firm vs USD, but lags euro's gains

* UK inflation in line with expectations, supports QE

* Euro/sterling higher, eyes 81 pence

LONDON, Oct 16 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday as demand for perceived riskier currencies improved, although it lagged the euro on concerns that slowing UK inflation will give the BoE more room to ease policy.

The pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.6080, trading above last week's one-month low of $1.5975 but still well below the late September peak of $1.6310. Offers to sell were cited at $1.6110 with near term support at $1.6020, the low struck on Monday.

Against the euro, the pound was lower. The euro was 0.3 percent higher at 80.75 pence, not far from a recent high of 81 pence with resistance at its 200-day moving average of 81.13 pence.

The single currency continued to hold well above chart support at Thursday's low of 80.23 pence and the 21-day moving average at 80.22 pence with an improvement in the German ZEW's economic sentiment survey also helping.

In the UK, consumer price inflation in September rose 0.4 percent from a month ago, in line with expectations, but slowing from a 0.5 percent rise in August. For the year, inflation rose 2.2 percent in September, lower than the 2.5 percent annual rise seen in August and also in line with forecasts.

"Today's data was so in line with expectations we didn't see too much reaction in cable even though it makes more QE in November a bit more likely," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"The pound is very sensitive to big data surprises in the UK. If we get a miss (on employment data) it would be very negative for sterling and edge off back to the $1.60 level."

Traders are cautious about the pound given data later in the week - including jobs and retail sales figures, as well as Bank of England (BoE) minutes - may add to the risk of the central bank opting for more asset-buying quantitative easing (QE) next month.

A poll conducted by Reuters showed a majority of economists believe the BoE will increase its QE programme by another 50 billion pounds in November.

QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

"We are bearish cable," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at Caxton FX. "We had hoped for a good third quarter, but we are a bit cautious given the PMI surveys. The third-quarter GDP reading later this month will, in our view, tilt the balance for more QE or not."

Data released recently suggested the UK economy grew only marginally in the third quarter with the construction sector still contracting and the dominant services sector growing much more slowly than anticipated.

That has somewhat dented expectations that third-quarter gross domestic product figures next week will reveal the economy has begun a robust recovery after three consecutive quarters of contraction. (Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)