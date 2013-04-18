* Sterling up 0.1 percent versus dollar

* Retail sales for March could see cable drop

* Euro/sterling well below Wednesday's 1-month high

LONDON, April 18 Sterling slipped against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, on sluggish retail sales in Britain that painted yet another bleak picture for the economy and kept alive chances of more monetary stimulus.

Retail sales for March fell broadly in line with expectations, bolstering expectations that weak domestic demand and consumer spending would keep the British economy on the brink of a recession in the first quarter.

With most investors factoring in a 0.8 percent fall in March due to the unusually cold weather, a drop of 0.7 percent did not offer too much of a surprise or comfort to the currency.

As a result, the pound edged lower to $1.5223 from $1.5332 before the data was released, down marginally on the day and well below a session high of $1.5268 struck earlier. Resistance is at its 55-day moving average of $1.5271 with offers to sell the pound cited above $1.5300, traders said.

"The retail sales numbers were not good and most of the UK data has been disappointing. This along with expectations that a new leadership at the Bank of England could see more monetary easing will see sterling/dollar lose ground in the medium term," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Sterling had hit a two-month high of $1.5412 last week, but has since steadily retreated with losses accelerating on Wednesday after data showed rising unemployment.

And while the minutes from the latest BoE monetary policy committee meeting showed policymakers remained split on whether to restart its asset purchase programme, many analysts are of the view that once new appointed governor Mark Carney takes over on July 1, more quantitative easing is likely.

Quantitative easing involves pumping cash into the economy through bond-buying and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.

Against the euro too, sterling was down.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 85.70 pence, although the single currency was well below a one-month high of 86.37 pence struck on Wednesday with analysts expecting euro's gains likely to run out of steam.

The euro was hurt on Wednesday after Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying that the European Central Bank may adjust interest rates if new data warrants a cut.

"It was a pretty interesting reversal in euro/sterling that took place yesterday and we certainly expect it to drop further given the uncertainty in Europe does see investors buy the pound," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.

"We would expect euro/sterling to drop towards 85 pence and lower in the near term."