* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar ahead of ECB tender
* Euro/sterling hovering within sight of 11-mth low
* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off Bank of England minutes which
kept the possibility of more quantitative easing on the table,
and was bolstered by better risk appetite ahead of a European
Central Bank tender of three-year loans.
The pound traded close to an 11-month high against the euro,
supported by investors looking for a relative safe haven from
debt troubles in the euro zone.
Sterling showed little reaction to the BoE Monetary Policy
Committee meeting minutes for December.
Bank of England policymakers left the door open for an
additional injection of cash into the faltering economy in
February, judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing
given uncertainty about the euro crisis.
Investors also appeared to shrug off a warning from ratings
agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating is under
threat from the euro zone debt crisis. Many analysts said that
risk was already obvious..
Instead, the pound looked likely to be driven by investor
appetite to take on risk ahead of the ECB making its first offer
of three-year loans later in the session.
Most perceived riskier currencies were stronger against the
dollar, with many market players expecting the tender to help
the region's banks lower their funding costs. [ID:ID:nL3E7NJ436]
Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's
value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners,
held firm at Tuesday's high of 81.5, its highest since March.
The euro rose 0.1 percent versus the pound to
83.56 pence, within sight of the 83.40 pence level hit the
previous session, which was its lowest level since mid-January.
"Overall there is a better tone to risk and the pound is
winning the contest of the majors. Euro/sterling has had a
stunning run, people are seeing it (sterling) as a bit of a safe
haven," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"The news from Moody's warning about the UK's triple-A does
not seem to have had an effect at all."
Brooks said on the technical side, the daily MACD was
starting to indicate euro/sterling looked oversold. Against the
dollar, however, the pound was still relatively weak and could
test resistance around $1.5780, the late November high.
The pound put in its best performance against the dollar
since July on Tuesday, with traders citing buying from Middle
East investors and year-end corporate demand.
The same flows were reported on Wednesday, and the pound
rose 0.5 percent to $1.5728.
BOE MINUTES
In the BoE minutes, all nine members of the central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the target level of
quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and the key
interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.5 percent.
However, some of the policymakers flagged their readiness to
boost the economy further.
"In normal time if a central bank was doing more QE in would
be negative for a currency but we have reached an environment
where the fact the BoE is ready to act is a positive thing,"
said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.
BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market
in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows
out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed
on euro/sterling.
UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the
same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than the
market had anticipated, underlining that the budget situation
was showing signs of improvement.
That is in contrast with the deteriorating budgetary
conditions in the most of the euro zone, backing investors' view
that sterling is a safer bet within Europe.