* Sterling retreats from more than 2-week high vs dollar
* BOE minutes wrongfoot traders expecting less dovish stance
* Sterling little moved by fiscally neutral budget
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 21 Sterling eased from two week
highs against the dollar on Wednesday after dovish minutes from
the Bank of England's last policy meeting, while Chancellor
George Osborne's 2012 Budget was perceived as largely neutral
for the currency.
Osborne was seen to be sticking with the coalition
government's austerity drive which aims to bring the country's
finances back into line in five years, though sluggish growth
hampered by fiscal cuts remains a concern to investors.
The earlier release of much higher-than-expected public
sector borrowing for February had already acted as a drag on the
pound. {ID:nL9E8CR01N]
It was down slightly for the day against the dollar at
$1.5827 in afternoon trade, little changed from pre-Budget
levels.
"The coalition has been relatively successful in meeting
its fiscal targets although there were worrying signs in this
morning's February data from a revenue perspective," said Lee
Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
The Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts for growth
and borrowing detailed by Osborne were marginally more
optimistic than the previous estimates in November but analysts
were sceptical.
"We continue to think that the OBR's growth forecasts look
optimistic and that the government will soon start finding it
rather harder to bring down borrowing. For now, though, the UK's
safe-haven status looks secure." said Vicky Redwood, economist
at Capital Economics.
Any future deterioration in the borrowing figures could
persuade ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's to carry out their
threat to downgrade the UK's prized AAA sovereign debt status, a
potential source of weakness for the UK currency.
BOE MINUTES
The pound had retreated from two-week highs in morning trade
of $1.5924 the BoE's latest policy minutes from their March
meeting showed two policymakers voted for more monetary stimulus
to support the economy.
Most in the market had expected a unanimous vote for asset
purchases to be left on hold following the February decision to
increase the scheme by 50 billion pounds to 325 billion.
Recent data has pointed to a recovery and inflation has
proven to be far stickier than the BOE estimates.
But policymakers Adam Posen and David Miles again urged
raising the asset purchase target to 350 billion pounds.
"At the margin the Minutes are a dovish surprise but that's
counterbalanced by increased concerns over upside risks to
inflation," said Hardman.
The MPC highlighted increased concern about high oil prices
and future wage inflation, a view already voiced by the Bank's
chief economist Spence Dale on Tuesday.
Traders said sterling would need to overcome the Feb. 29
high of $1.5993 and a large option barrier in place at $1.6000
to open up fresh topside potential. Bids were reported into
$1.5800 with stop-loss sell orders below.
The euro hit a session high of 83.72 pence after
the minutes before paring gains to trade flat at 83.35 pence.
The common currency had fallen to a one-month low of 82.83 pence
on Monday.
