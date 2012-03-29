(Updates with reaction to data, fresh quotes)
* Sterling eases below $1.59 on weak data
* Pound higher against euro on M&A talk
* British money supply and credit growth weak
LONDON, March 29 Sterling was subdued against
the dollar on Thursday as a fresh batch of soft UK economic data
prompted some investors to sell, with the dour numbers likely to
keep the pound well below its recent four-and-a-half month peak.
Data released on Thursday showed UK mortgage approvals for
February fell unexpectedly while money supply for the same month
posted its biggest monthly fall on record. Data
also showed muted growth in Britain's dominant services sector.
British house prices suffered their sharpest monthly fall in
more than two years in March, mortgage lender Nationwide said
earlier on Thursday. That came just a day after
data unexpectedly showed the UK economy had contracted more than
previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2011.
The numbers served as a reminder to investors who had pushed
the British pound to its highest in more than four months
against the dollar earlier this week, that the British economy
was still struggling to stage a more sustainable recovery.
"With the UK data a bit softer and mortgage approvals
disappointing we think sterling has topped out at $1.60," said
Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.
Traders said a supranational investors was an early seller
of the British pound with bids cited at $1.5880.
Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5894,
having fallen as low as $1.5842 on Wednesday after the GDP
numbers. It has pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it
briefly surpassed $1.60 to touch $1.6002, its strongest in more
than four months, on speculation about U.S. monetary easing.
Traders said sterling would struggle to make a sustained
break above $1.60, given tough chart resistance around $1.6014,
the 200-week moving average.
Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist at Commerzbank, said
sterling's inability to break above the 200-week moving average
was a bearish signal for the pound.
FIRMER ON EURO
Against the euro, sterling was higher helped by
news that British electricity supplier International Power
had received a proposal from its majority shareholder,
French utility GDF Suez, to buy shares it does not hold already.
.
The proposal, if agreed, could prompt robust demand for
sterling, traders said.
The common currency eased to 83.53 pence, down 0.3 percent
on the day and retreating from a two-week high of 83.95 pence
struck on Wednesday. Traders cited decent bids at 83.30-40
pence.
Some analysts said fears of a fresh flare up in the euro
zone debt crisis could see the single currency fall against
sterling in coming weeks and months. Italian and Spanish
government bond yields rose while Italian credit default swaps
also moved higher, reflecting investor worries.
The euro also fell to a session low against the dollar
and yen after weaker-than-expected euro zone
economic and business sentiment surveys and bearish comments
from the OECD which said euro zone nations were falling behind
the United States in growth.
"We are still looking to play euro/sterling from the short
side," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency
at fund manager RWC Partners. "Any bounce to 85 pence is an
opportunity to build fresh bearish positions."
(reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)