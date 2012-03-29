(Updates with reaction to data, fresh quotes)

* Sterling eases below $1.59 on weak data

* Pound higher against euro on M&A talk

* British money supply and credit growth weak

LONDON, March 29 Sterling was subdued against the dollar on Thursday as a fresh batch of soft UK economic data prompted some investors to sell, with the dour numbers likely to keep the pound well below its recent four-and-a-half month peak.

Data released on Thursday showed UK mortgage approvals for February fell unexpectedly while money supply for the same month posted its biggest monthly fall on record. Data also showed muted growth in Britain's dominant services sector.

British house prices suffered their sharpest monthly fall in more than two years in March, mortgage lender Nationwide said earlier on Thursday. That came just a day after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy had contracted more than previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The numbers served as a reminder to investors who had pushed the British pound to its highest in more than four months against the dollar earlier this week, that the British economy was still struggling to stage a more sustainable recovery.

"With the UK data a bit softer and mortgage approvals disappointing we think sterling has topped out at $1.60," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.

Traders said a supranational investors was an early seller of the British pound with bids cited at $1.5880.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5894, having fallen as low as $1.5842 on Wednesday after the GDP numbers. It has pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it briefly surpassed $1.60 to touch $1.6002, its strongest in more than four months, on speculation about U.S. monetary easing.

Traders said sterling would struggle to make a sustained break above $1.60, given tough chart resistance around $1.6014, the 200-week moving average.

Peter Kinsella, a currency strategist at Commerzbank, said sterling's inability to break above the 200-week moving average was a bearish signal for the pound.

FIRMER ON EURO

Against the euro, sterling was higher helped by news that British electricity supplier International Power had received a proposal from its majority shareholder, French utility GDF Suez, to buy shares it does not hold already. .

The proposal, if agreed, could prompt robust demand for sterling, traders said.

The common currency eased to 83.53 pence, down 0.3 percent on the day and retreating from a two-week high of 83.95 pence struck on Wednesday. Traders cited decent bids at 83.30-40 pence.

Some analysts said fears of a fresh flare up in the euro zone debt crisis could see the single currency fall against sterling in coming weeks and months. Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose while Italian credit default swaps also moved higher, reflecting investor worries.

The euro also fell to a session low against the dollar and yen after weaker-than-expected euro zone economic and business sentiment surveys and bearish comments from the OECD which said euro zone nations were falling behind the United States in growth.

"We are still looking to play euro/sterling from the short side," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund manager RWC Partners. "Any bounce to 85 pence is an opportunity to build fresh bearish positions." (reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)