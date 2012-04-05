* Sterling gains vs euro despite factory output data
* BoE rate decision 1100 GMT; rates and QE seen on hold
* Pound slips vs dollar, tracking moves in EURUSD
LONDON, April 5 Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high
against the euro on Thursday, shrugging off a surprise drop in
UK factory output that raised doubts over recent signs of
economic recovery.
The Bank of England was expected to make no changes to
interest rates at its monthly meeting.
UK manufacturing output slumped by 1.0 percent in February
after a January's figures were revised downwards, giving an
annual decline of 1.4 percent. It was the biggest monthly fall
in almost a year and confounded economists' forecasts of a 0.1
percent rise.
Despite the sharp fall, analysts said the factory output
data was outweighed by a marked improvement in UK services,
construction and manufacturing PMIs (purchasing managers'
indexes) this week that fuelled hopes the country could avoid
slipping into recession.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the pound to
82.48 pence, after earlier rising briefly on the factory output
data. The next key support level was seen at the 82.22 pence
January low, with significant buying interest from corporates
reported around 82.00 pence.
"There has been limited market reaction to the data. The
fact we have had a hat-trick of three strong PMIs is more
important," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
Strong UK PMI numbers contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys
which have edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity and
fanning demand to buy the pound against the euro.
Sneyd said sterling was also being driven by moves in the
euro versus a strengthening dollar, with the shared currency
coming under pressure as Spanish bond yields rose.
The pound fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.5830, triggering reported stops below the 200-day average at
$1.5848.
The dollar has rallied broadly this week after minutes from
the Federal Reserve's March meeting on Tuesday showed only two
of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for
additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving
economy.
BOE SEEN ON HOLD
Despite the improvement in UK PMI data, the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee is expected to keep rates on hold at a record
low of 0.5 percent.
The total amount of the bank's asset purchases, aimed at
stimulating growth, is also forecast to remain unchanged at 325
billion pounds.
Analysts said the BoE decision was unlikely to give much of
a boost to the pound. Although signs of a modest economic
recovery have reduced the need for more quantitative easing,
which involves printing more money and can crimp demand for a
currency, policymakers would be wary of choking off tentative
growth by tightening policy.
"The MPC has two modes - to leave policy on hold or to ease
more, so sterling is not going to get much help from the UK
side," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
