LONDON, July 5 Sterling cut losses against the
dollar and rose to a five-week high versus the euro on Thursday
on relief that the Bank of England had refrained from injecting
a larger-than-expected stimulus to support the struggling UK
economy.
Investors had priced in a 50 billion pound cash boost, or
quantitative easing from the central bank. But there
were a few in the market who had been expecting a 75 billion
pound injection and possibly a cut in the bank rate, which would
be very bearish for the pound.
Sterling rose to $1.5601 from around $1.5570 before
the BoE announcement, still below this week's high of $1.5723
with offers cited above $1.5650/60. The pound was also aided by
China's move to cut rates and was last trading at $1.5580.
"This (BoE) easing is mildly positive for sterling," said
Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays.
"Even though 50 billion was the consensus forecast, quite a
few people saw a risk of it being greater than that. Some people
were thinking they might cut the actual interest rate for the
first time in a long time."
The pound also rose from lows against the euro.
The euro fell to a five-week low of 79.78 pence, hurt by the
European Central Bank's decision to cut its main interest rate
to a record low 0.75 percent and lower the deposit rate to zero.
Traders said the euro was now on track to ease to 3-1/2 year
lows of 79.505 struck in May.
ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference
later in the day and there are expectations he may lay the
ground for more easing in coming months.
"For now we expect the BOE to remain on hold. We continue to
expect euro/sterling to range-trade 0.79-0.82," SEB said in a
note. "Despite a troublesome and weak outlook for the UK, the
euro remains more vulnerable."
While more quantitative easing is usually seen by the market
as negative for sterling, many analysts expect the pound to gain
against the euro as worries about Europe's debt crisis offset
looser UK monetary policy.
Many also view the BOE's move to ease monetary policy as a
pre-emptive one, in contrast to the ECB, on which pressure is
building to announce more stimulus and support a euro zone
economy that is on the brink of a recession.
Still, sterling is likely to struggle against the dollar and
higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar
in the near term as UK data provides more evidence that the
economy is in the midst of a protracted recession.
Data earlier this week showed the purchasing managers' index
for services, which accounts for around three quarters of
output, fell to an eight-month low of 51.3 in June.
That followed weak PMI surveys on manufacturing and
construction this week and suggested the UK economy may have
contracted for a third consecutive quarter in the June quarter.
