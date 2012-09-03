* Sterling jumps after much better than expected PMI data
* Strong resistance at $1.5912 vs dollar
* Gains vs euro limited as market looks to ECB meeting
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 3 Sterling rose to its highest in
nearly two weeks against the dollar on Monday after
stronger-than-forecast manufacturing PMI data prompted market
players to take a slightly brighter view of the UK economy.
A manufacturing PMI survey came in at 49.5 in August,
outstripping forecasts of 46.0, although it remained below the
50 level that divides contraction from expansion.
Signs that the sector's downturn eased significantly raised
chances the UK economy is emerging from recession, although
strategists said PMI data from the dominant services sector
later in the week would give a better indication of growth.
Sterling jumped to $1.5906, before stalling near
strong technical resistance at $1.5912, the Aug. 23 high.
"This suggests maybe the UK is breaking away a bit from
Germany and the rest of the euro zone whose PMI numbers were
very weak, and sterling has really reflected that," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"If the services PMI gets above 53.3, the high from May, it
could send us flying above $1.5912 and open the door to $1.60."
Services make up the bulk of UK gross domestic product and
the PMI survey for the sector, released on Wednesday, is
forecast to show a rise to 51.1.
Sterling has also been supported against the dollar by bets
the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another round of monetary
easing to boost the economy.
The pound rallied in line with other perceived riskier
currencies on Friday when a speech by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
prompted market players to sell the dollar on the understanding
further U.S. monetary stimulus could be announced very soon.
CENTRAL BANKS IN FOCUS
The euro fell 0.2 percent to 79.09 pence,
breaking just below near-term support from the 233-hour moving
average around 79.12 pence.
Euro zone manufacturing PMI data painted a gloomier picture
than the UK survey, but strategists said sterling would struggle
to rally much further against the euro in the run up to a
European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.
ECB President Mario Draghi is widely expected to announce
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and curb Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs, a move that could push the euro higher
across the board.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, although
policymakers are expected to keep interest rates and the
quantitative easing total unchanged.
"When the euro is in the ascendancy it seems to rise faster
than sterling (against the dollar). It's quite critical later in
the week whether Draghi unveils a bond purchase programme," said
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.
(Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)