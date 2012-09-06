* Sterling firm near 3-1/2 month high vs dollar
* BoE keeps rates on hold as expected, all eyes on ECB
* Risk of ECB disappointment could weigh on euro/sterling
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling was steady against the
dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England left policy on hold
as expected, with investors more focused on whether the European
Central Bank will announce details of a plan to tackle the debt
crisis.
The euro rose against the pound, however, after the ECB kept
interest rates on hold, wrongfooting some market players who had
positioned for a rate cut.
Investors are now expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to
unveil a plan to lower periphery countries' high borrowing costs
at his 1230 GMT news conference.
With so much focus on developments in the euro zone, there
was little reaction to the BoE's decision to hold interest rates
at 0.5 percent, and leave the quantitative easing total
unchanged at 375 billion pounds.
"You would really trade sterling more on the ECB than the
BoE today," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of FX strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in London.
"If there's any kind of disappointment from the ECB,
euro-dollar will go towards $1.25 and cable (sterling/dollar)
will probably also suffer. However, sterling would outperform
versus the euro."
Sterling was close to flat versus the dollar at
$1.5909, near a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5940 hit on Wednesday.
It has been buoyed in recent sessions by expectations Draghi
will announce bold steps to stem the debt crisis.
The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any
easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling,
especially against the dollar.
Market players said trade in the pound was likely to stay
subdued until Draghi's speech.
"There is good two-way flow between $1.5870 and $1.5950
until we get something strong from the ECB. From there on,
sterling will be led by perceptions towards the euro and the
dollar," said a London based spot trader.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against sterling,
trading at 79.38 pence. The euro has rallied broadly against the
dollar and most major currencies as more leaked details
about the ECB's bond-buying plans have emerged, although many
investors were cautious about buying it at higher
levels.
Some were wary of a selloff in the euro should Draghi's
bond-buying programme fall short of market expectations.