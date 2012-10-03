* Soft September data erodes optimism for firmer Q3
* UK services PMI reading suggests only marginal growth
* Bank of England starts two-day policy meeting
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling hit a three-week low
against the dollar and its weakest in nearly two weeks versus
the euro on Wednesday, as soft economic data eroded confidence
in the prospect of a sustained recovery in the UK economy.
A report on Wednesday showed Britain's service sector growth
slowed in September and services providers shed jobs for the
first time in 10 months.
The CIPS/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
service sector fell to 52.2 from 53.7 in August, below
economists' forecasts for 53.0.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.6087, having earlier fallen to a low of $1.6085. The pound
remains on a broad downtrend versus the dollar since hitting a
13-month peak of $1.6310 on Sept. 21. Traders cite support at
its Sept. 13 low of $1.6071.
"Sterling maybe got a bit over-ambitious against the dollar,
but I still think it's going to be stronger versus the euro
going forward," Saxo Bank forex strategist John Hardy said.
"There are still plenty of open questions about the euro."
The euro was slightly higher at 80.10 pence.
Earlier it hit a peak of 80.18 pence, its highest since Sept.
20, and was on track to rise for a fourth straight day.
Sterling has come under pressure against the single currency
as softer-than-expected economic data this week highlighted the
fragility of the UK economy, while speculation that Spain will
seek a bailout lifted the euro.
A composite of this week's data releases suggested the UK
economy grew only marginally in the third quarter.
Figures released on Tuesday showed UK construction activity
fell for a second month in September, while a Nationwide survey
revealed a drop in house prices. On Monday, manufacturing PMI
and mortgage lending data missed expectations.
Britain's economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second
quarter of 2012, extending a recession that started late last
year as output wilts under the pressure of government austerity
and the euro zone debt crisis.
"If the global economy loses any more momentum, there will
be more concerns about the UK's creditworthiness and ability to
finance a huge current account deficit with massively negative
real yields," Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes
said.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee starts a
two-day meeting on Wednesday, at which it is expected to decide
to hold off on an extension of its government bond-buying
programme for at least another month.
A Reuters survey showed last week that all but one of the 59
economists polled forecast an unchanged total of 375 billion
pounds of quantitative easing and an unchanged benchmark
interest rate at a record-low 0.5 percent after the meeting.
"We expect the BoE to remain on hold at Thursday's Monetary
Policy Committee meeting and that we will have to wait until the
November meeting for further easing," Danske Bank said in a note
on Wednesday.
"As the UK economy is expected to remain in recession in Q4,
we expect another round of quantitative easing of 50 billion
pounds to be announced at the November meeting, despite the fact
that a few MPC members (Spencer Dale and Ben Broadbent)
previously raised doubts over the effectiveness of QE."