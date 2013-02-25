* Sterling takes further hammering after Moody's rating cut
* Hurt by weak UK economy, risk of more monetary easing
* Down around 7 percent vs both euro and dollar in 2013
* Euro also near 16-month high
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 25 Sterling hit a two-and-a-half
year low against the dollar and a 16-month trough against the
euro on Monday after ratings agency Moody's stripped the UK of
one of its prized triple-A ratings, rounding off a week of woe
for the currency.
More falls were likely in the near term given a grim outlook
for the British economy, the prospect of more monetary easing
and growing evidence that the Bank of England (BoE) is
comfortable with a falling currency as it seeks to rebalance the
economy and encourage more exports.
Markets had been expecting a cut by one of the major ratings
agencies for some time, and there had been hopes that the move
when it finally arrived could halt a slide in bond and currency
markets.
But sterling lost another 0.1 percent to $1.5145 and this
year is now down nearly 7 percent against the dollar.
It is also down 7.5 percent against the euro.
Its trade-weighted index hit a 17-month low of 78.5.
An earlier low of $1.5073 was its weakest since mid-July
2010, and traders said any bounce towards $1.5250-$1.5300 would
be sold into as more speculators and investors took a dim view
and built bets against the currency.
The euro was up 1 percent at 87.42 pence, not
far from a 16-month high of 87.75 pence. Investors who bought UK
gilts as a way of seeking safety from the euro zone crisis last
year continued to turn around those bets; gilt futures fell
sharply in morning trade.
"(The rating cut) reinforces the perilous economic position
the UK is in. It supports the unwinding of the safe haven trade
too," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"This downgrade may fuel more speculation that QE will be
re-started later this year. This is pound-negative for the
medium term and we could see sub-$1.50 in the near term."
More quantitative easing is seen as hurting the currency as
it involves the central bank printing more money to buy bonds.
That increases the supply of the currency and puts more pressure
on its value.
GRIM PROSPECTS
Sterling was already under pressure last week after Bank of
England minutes showed policymakers, including Governor Mervyn
King, have edged closer to another round of easing. The bank's
quarterly report earlier this month also said policymakers were
prepared to tolerate higher inflation to support growth.
Analysts said the Moody's rating downgrade brought into
focus the widening growth differentials between the United
States and the UK and pointed to further weakness for the pound,
especially against the dollar.
Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the U.S. to grow 1.9
percent in 2013 while Britain is forecast to grow at a much
slower pace of 0.9 percent this year.
"One can expect further sterling weakness in the short term,
the only question is the extent," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "US-UK growth differentials indicate
sterling/dollar should now trade towards the mid to high-$1.40's
and we can expect this to manifest in the coming weeks."
Analysts said by tolerating higher inflation in the coming
years, the real or inflation-adjusted returns for investors
would diminish, making the pound even less attractive.
"Rising inflation and pound weakness will pare living
standards back down," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a
morning note. "We expect sterling to fall further and Friday's
rating downgrade was a marginal event in dictating the future
path of the currency."